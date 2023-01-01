Churu Gate
Rajasthan
This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most…
Beneath the eaves on the northern external wall of this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), you’ll find a picture of a bird standing on an…
A series of small laneways at the western end of Nehru Bazaar (a short rickshaw drive north of the bus station) leads to the imposing Khetri Mahal, a…
To the southwest of Bala Qila Fort is a group of six havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), known as the Aath Havelis, erected around 1900…
This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of…
Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli
On the northern side of Nehru Bazaar is Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli (1896). A train runs merrily across the front facade. Above the entrance to the…
The name of this glorious haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) means 'gold shop', due to the striking paintings, which use shimmering gold…
The imposing Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri, to the south of the bus stand, was built in 1872. The main dome is surrounded by a series of smaller domes; on the…
Nearby Rajasthan attractions
A short distance north of the town wall, on the east side of the road, is the Ganga Temple. It was built by one of the Poddar clan in 1845, and is an…
Beyond the landmark Churu Gate, is a group of Poddar havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences). Popular motifs include soldiers, trains and…
The spectacular yet tiny Shani Mandir was built in 1840 and, despite a crude exterior, has a richly ornamented interior, completely covered in fantastic…
