Welcome to Northern & Northeastern Odisha

Northeastern Odisha is best known for its nature sanctuaries, notably Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary and Similipal National Park, and the excellent Buddhist ruins at Ratnagiri, Udayagiri and Lalitgiri. To the north of Bhubaneswar you can stay in heritage palaces and explore the peaceful countryside by foot and by bicycle. While Cuttack is not a particularly attractive city, it's worth stopping here to check out the new Odisha State Maritime Museum, which puts Odisha's history into context.