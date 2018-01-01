ChaloHoppo to Mechuka - The Land of Hanging Bridges, Tribes and Endless Rivers

Day 1 Drive from airport to Bogibeel ghat through tea gardens. (1 hour). Ferry to the other side of Assam(last ferry at 4 pm). Load your car on to the ferry as you cross over. Drive from Akkajan ghat to Pasighat(2.5 hour) Check into your resort on the hilltop and enjoy great views. Visit local market if time permits.Day 2 Hike to hanging bridges of Pasighat.(1 hour one way). Visit local market. Drive to see a perfect view of the Siang river at Ranaghat and Bodak. Post an early lunch begin drive to Along(4 hours). Walk through the homestay, a mix of modern and traditional Galo(tribe) elements guided by the host as they take you through their orange orchards, paddy fields and kitchen. Evening at leisure.Day 3 Begin drive at 6 am after an early breakfast. Stop at Kankir Moniyong and trek over the hanging bridge, if you feel like. Stop at Siko Diko falls. For photographs stop at other points along this 8 hour drive. See the vegetation change from tropical to alpine. Enter Mechuka valley's magical tableland at 6200 feet. Meet and greet locals and walk around town square. Familiarise yourself with the townsfolk. Get to know your hosts by the fire place in the evening.Day 4 At 9 am drive to the Yorlung army camp and meet the soldiers and see how they use their phones by keeping it on a rock atop a roof. Pay a visit to the Gurudwara built by an officer of the Sikh regiment(Indian army). Spend some time there going through the little museum. You must relish the 'langar'(holymeal) by siting on the floor and listening to the gurgling of the Yargypchu river. Explore the holy caves where people of Buddhist faith come and pray. Walk to the waterfall and the sit by the river. Hike to the Samten Yongcha moanstery(400 year old Buddhist monastery) which offers panoramic view of the valley. In the evening and relax around the bonfire and listen to folks songs sung by the ladies.Day 5 Start your hike after breakfast. Choose a trail and walk along abandoned paths leading to old bunkers from the 1962 Indo China war. Carry your camping mats and chairs and packed lunch. Picnic on top of a hill overlooking the entire town of Mechuka. Spend the day outdoors. Return before sunset. Day 6 Drive to Dorjeeling basti and interact with the village folks over a cup of tea and Tibetan snacks. Buy some chocolates or at least bread- butter for the kids that you may meet in the basti. Spend the day in the village and in the evening learn momo making with the family. Day 7 Early breakfast and start the drive back to Along at 6 am. Visit local Galo villages and market in the evening.Day 8 and Day 9 Drive to Dambuk through a very interesting journey over dry river beds and explore the otherwise waterlocked village. Explore the orange plantations, try rafting, angling and enjoy the view of the river Dibang and the stars at night. Day 10 Drive to Dibrugarh and stay in a tea garden.