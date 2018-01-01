Welcome to Aizawl

Clinging to a near-vertical ridge by its fingernails, Aizawl (eye-zole) is easily the most languid and unhurried of all Indian state capitals. There’s very little to do here, apart from soaking up its relaxed feel and peaceful way of life. The area around Chanmari, the heart of Aizawl’s residential and shopping district, is the most interesting, and most tourist establishments are located in or near it.