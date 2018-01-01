Welcome to Nabadwip & Mayapur
About 115km north of Kolkata, Nabadwip is an important Krishna pilgrimage centre, attracting throngs of devotees, and is also an ancient centre of Sanskrit culture. The last Hindu king of Bengal, Lakshman Sen, moved his capital here from Gaur.
Across the river from Nabadwip, Mayapur is the headquarters of the Iskcon (Hare Krishna) movement. There’s a large, colourful temple and the basic but clean Iskcon Guest House, which has a variety of rooms for guests wishing to spend a night. Iskcon also runs a package bus tour from Kolkata, leaving early on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, returning the subsequent evening. For details or to make a booking, call Iskcon Kolkata.