Private Full-Day Matheran Excursion Trip from Mumbai

6.30am - Morning pick up from your hotel or other desired location in Mumbai and your 2/3 hrs drive brings you to scenic hill station of Matheran. Note: Vehicles are banned beyond a point - Dasturi Park. From here you needs to walk (20 mins walk) along the railway tracks or hire a horse or hand pulled rickshaw that takes you to Matheran (own expense).Visit Alexander PointAlexander Point is one of the great scenic locations in Matheran. The point offers grandeur picturesque views of Palasdari Lake, Rambaug Point, Garbut Point, Chowk point and downhill village of Borgaon. The view of the deep valley down from this point offers a breathtaking experience for any tourist. Visit Louisa PointLouisa Point is an imposing location in Matheran to have beautiful views of surrounding scenic places. The point located at a plateau offer the views of historical forts Vishalgad fort and Prabhal fort. As this place is unspoiled, unexplored and offer calm environments, this is a gifted plain to have a stress free stroll.Visit One Tree Hill PointPopular for its breathtaking scenic beauty, One Tree Hill is a nature lover's delight. Standing from the top of the hill, one can see the entire valley of Matheran lying right below. Deep gorges and crests of mountains surrounded by the wispy clouds make this place a delightfully picturesque destination. Since the way up to this place is quite treacherous, you can also indulge in the thrills of trekking here. Visit Echo PointOut of the 39 peaks that bless the hills of Matheran, Echo point is one of the most magnificent peaks. This place is known for its cleanliness and incredibly pleasant weather. Echo point can be conveniently called as a delight for food lovers as it offers a decent range of food stalls that serve you with freshly prepared snacks. The most amazing feature of this place is its echo effect that allows you to hear the echo of your own voice clearly. This point is situated in the midst of foggy clouds and takes you in a unique state of trance.Visit Charlotte LakeLocated close to the Louisa Point and the Echo Point, the Charlotte Lake is usually visited by nature enthusiasts and people seeking solitude. This lake is known for its fresh water and scenic beauty that resides in every corner of this place. Adventure enthusiasts also admire this place, as one has to go through a difficult route to reach this lake. An ancient temple dedicated to Lord Pisaarnath and rare varieties of migratory birds are other important features of this lake.In the evening around 5pm drive back to Mumbai, arrive Mumbai by 8pm and drop-off to your Hotel or other desired location in Mumbai.Note: Package is not available in the rainy season from 1st June till 30 Sep every year.