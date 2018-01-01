Welcome to Ujjain

First impressions don’t always impress. And that’s the case with Ujjain. But wander away from the chaotic station area towards the river ghats and some of Ujjain's famous temples, via the city's maze of alleyways, and you’ll discover an older, more spiritual side to Ujjain that has been attracting traders and pilgrims for hundreds of years. An undeniable energy pulses through the sacred sites here – not surprising given this is one of Hinduism’s seven sacred cities and also one of the four cities that hosts, every 12 years, the gigantic Kumbh Mela pilgrimage festival. An estimated 75 million people crowded into Ujjain during the month of its most recent Kumbh Mela in 2016.