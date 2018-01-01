Welcome to Raipur

Chhattisgarh’s ugly, busy capital is a centre for the state’s steel and other industries and, apart from the ruins at Sirpur, a day-trip away, has little to detain you. The Chhattisgarh Tourism Board office here is worth visiting, though. The state government, as well as new educational institutions, hospitals, offices, a technology park and an international cricket stadium, is located in the new city of Naya Raipur, 20km southeast.