This Om-shaped island in the holy Narmada River attracts pilgrims in large numbers and has become a spiritual chill-out destination for some travellers. A controversial dam just upstream has changed the look of Omkareshwar considerably, but the island has retained its spiritual vibe and remains a pleasant and authentic – if typically commercialised – pilgrimage point.

Much activity takes place off the island, in the town on the south side of the river. Two footbridges 400m apart link town and island: the western old bridge crosses from the market square called Getti Chowk, and the eastern new bridge crosses from a large parking area. Halfway between the bridges you'll find the ghats (landings), where you can cross the river on boats for ₹10 per person.

Day 1 : Arrival At Indore - Omkareshwar - Indore (77 Kms / 2 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Indore airport, our Holidays At representative meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for half day guided tour to Omkareshwar, visit the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple (one of the twelve Jyothirlingas), Bade Ganeshji Ka Mandir, Sandeep Mahaamuni Ashramam (Where lord rishna was educated with Balrama ans Sudama from Maharshi Sandipani), Bhartrihari Caves, Harsiddhi Temple, Mangladas Mandir & Mahakleshwari Shaktipeeth. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Indore - Maheshwar - Indore (95 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour to Maheshwar, visit Rajarajeshwara Temple, Queen's Fort & Ahilyabai Ghats. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Indore - Ujjain - Indore (60 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast, later proceed for full day guided tour to Ujjain, visit several - tiered temples of Ujjain are distinguished by their carved overhanging balconies and their intricately worked doorways. Ganesh Mandir, Harsiddhi Mandir, Siddhavat Tree, Kaalbhairav Temple, Navgraha Mandir & Mahakaleshwar Mandir. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Indore Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Indore airport to board the flight for your home.
