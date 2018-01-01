Ujjain Temple Tour

Day 1 : Arrival At Indore - Omkareshwar - Indore (77 Kms / 2 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Indore airport, our Holidays At representative meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for half day guided tour to Omkareshwar, visit the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple (one of the twelve Jyothirlingas), Bade Ganeshji Ka Mandir, Sandeep Mahaamuni Ashramam (Where lord rishna was educated with Balrama ans Sudama from Maharshi Sandipani), Bhartrihari Caves, Harsiddhi Temple, Mangladas Mandir & Mahakleshwari Shaktipeeth. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Indore - Maheshwar - Indore (95 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour to Maheshwar, visit Rajarajeshwara Temple, Queen's Fort & Ahilyabai Ghats. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Indore - Ujjain - Indore (60 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast, later proceed for full day guided tour to Ujjain, visit several - tiered temples of Ujjain are distinguished by their carved overhanging balconies and their intricately worked doorways. Ganesh Mandir, Harsiddhi Mandir, Siddhavat Tree, Kaalbhairav Temple, Navgraha Mandir & Mahakaleshwar Mandir. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Indore Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Indore airport to board the flight for your home.