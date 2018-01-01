Welcome to Mandu

Perched on a pleasantly green, thinly forested 25-sq-km plateau, picturesque Mandu is home to some of India’s finest examples of Afghan architecture as well as impressive baobab trees, originally from Africa. The plateau is littered with World Heritage–listed palaces, tombs, monuments and mosques. Some cling to the edge of ravines, others stand beside lakes, while Rupmati’s Pavilion, the most romantic of them all, sits serenely on the edge of the plateau, overlooking the vast plains below. Mandu is a great place to spend a couple of days exploring grand and beautiful architecture in a relaxed rural setting, easily toured by bicycle – and pondering the mutation of the capital of a once powerful kingdom into just another Indian village.