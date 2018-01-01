Welcome to Kanha Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh is one of the kings of the Indian jungle when it comes to tiger parks, and Kanha is its most famous. The forests are vast, and while your chances of seeing a tiger are a bit slimmer than at nearby Bandhavgarh, this is still one of India's best parks for sightings. And here you can really go deep into the forest for a perhaps more complete safari experience than the rush-and-grab outings that some complain of at Bandhavgarh.

