Welcome to Kanha Tiger Reserve
Madhya Pradesh is one of the kings of the Indian jungle when it comes to tiger parks, and Kanha is its most famous. The forests are vast, and while your chances of seeing a tiger are a bit slimmer than at nearby Bandhavgarh, this is still one of India's best parks for sightings. And here you can really go deep into the forest for a perhaps more complete safari experience than the rush-and-grab outings that some complain of at Bandhavgarh.
Kanha's sal forests and vast meadows contain somewhere around 90 tigers and 100 leopards and support huge populations of deer and antelopes, including some 400 southern swamp deer (barasingha) which exist nowhere else in the world. You’ll see plenty of langurs, the odd gaur (Indian bison), maybe a family or two of wild boar and the odd lonesome jackal or two. Over 260 bird species have been recorded here too.