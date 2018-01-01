Welcome to Jagdalpur

The capital of the southern Bastar region is an ideal base for exploring tribal Chhattisgarh. The town itself hosts a haat (market) every Sunday where you’ll see Adivasis (tribal people) buying, selling and bartering alongside town traders, but it’s in the surrounding villages where Adivasi life can be fully appreciated. Some villages are extremely remote, and only really accessible with a guide. Others, though, are just a bus ride away and, particularly on market days, can be explored independently.

