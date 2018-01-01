Welcome to Jagdalpur
The capital of the southern Bastar region is an ideal base for exploring tribal Chhattisgarh. The town itself hosts a haat (market) every Sunday where you’ll see Adivasis (tribal people) buying, selling and bartering alongside town traders, but it’s in the surrounding villages where Adivasi life can be fully appreciated. Some villages are extremely remote, and only really accessible with a guide. Others, though, are just a bus ride away and, particularly on market days, can be explored independently.
Sanjay Market, which hosts the Sunday haat, is the heartbeat of Jagdalpur. The gaily painted maharaja's palace, 500m north at the end of Palace Rd, is the town's main landmark.
Top experiences in Jagdalpur
