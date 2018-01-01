Welcome to Southern Kerala
Kovalam Tour
Day 1 : Arrival At Trivendrum - Kanyakumari (98 Kms / 3 Hrs)On the day of arrival at Trivendrum airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Kanyakumarim, via en-route visit Padmanabhapuram palace. Upon arrival at Kanyakumari check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Kanyakumari - Kovalam (90 Kms / 2:30 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later visit Swami Vivekanand Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari mandir (One of the Fifty Two Shakti Peethas), Tri smudra milan, Gandhi mandapam also Suchindram temple. Later afternoon check out from hotel and drive to Kovalam. Upon arrival at Kovalam check in your hotel for night stay. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Kovalam - Trivendrum - Kovalam (18 Kms / 30 Mins)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion trip to Trivendrum, visit the famous Temple of Sri Padmanabhaswamy Swami, Horse Palace, Sree Chitra Art Gallery and Padmatheertha Kulam (Temple Pond) at Trivandrum. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel.Day 4 : Kovalam - Trivandrum (18 Kms / 30 Mins) and DepartureToday morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Trivandrum airport to board the flight to your home.
Experience Kerala
Day 1 : Arrival At Trivandrum - Kovalam On the day of arrival at Trivandrum airport, our representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Kovalam. Upon arrival at Kovalam check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Kovalam After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day tour at Kovalam visit Vizhinjam Marine Aquerium, Halcyon Castle, Analothbhave Mathe Church, Fishing Harbour, Vizhinjam Village, Samudra Beach, Rock Cut Cave, Chowara & Poovar. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Kovalam - Kollam After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Kollam. Upon arrival at Kollam check in your hotel for night stay. Later enjoy the beauty of Kollam backwaters at Ashtamudi Lake, visit a typical coir village, Houseboat manufacturing center, Cashew Factory and temple without deity. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Kollam - Alleppey After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat for night stay. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat and rest of the day and night at houseboat. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 5 : Alleppey - Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Periyar. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's which covers 777 Sq. Km (300 Sq. miles) for a Tiger Reserve. Upon arrival at Periyar check in your hotel. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : At Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day sightseeing tour of Periyar visit Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking are a unique program available in Periyar, elephant safari at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumily, Mangala and Devi Temple. Overnight at Hotel. Day 7 : Periyar - Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin. Upon arrival at Cochin check in your hotel for night stay. After relax at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour at Cochin, visit Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Hill Palace, St.Francis Church, Dutch Palace, Pareekshith Thampuran Museum, Pallipuram Fort, Santa Cruz Basilica, Bolgatty Island, Indo Portuguese Museum.. Overnight at Hotel. Day 8 : Departure from Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin airport to board the flight to your home.
Beaches Of Kovalam
Trivandrum Airport to Kovalam Hotels
Trivandrum is the only non-metro city in India which has an international airport. Upon arrival in Trivandrum Airport, you will be greeted by your English-speaking chauffeur who will transfer to your hotel in Kovalam. You can select an Indigo or Innova depending on the number of passengers traveling. Enjoy your ride in the comfort of a private air-conditioned vehicle in good standard. The airport is only 6 km from Trivandrum railway station and 6 km from Trivandrum bus station so you can also book this transfer if you are arriving by rail or bus.
Maharajas' Express -The Southern Jewels ( 8 days and 7 Nights )
The Southern Jewels- departure from 16th Sep till 23rd Sep (07 Nights / 08 Days )Route:Trivandrum – Chettinad – Mahabalipuram – Mysore – Hampi – Goa – Ratnagiri - Mumbai Day 01/ Saturday : Welcome Onboard as we proceed to Chettinad - After a traditional welcome board the Maharajas'Express. Dinner shall be served onboard. Day 02/ Sunday : Chettinad/Karaikudi - Arrive into Chettinad. After onboard breakfast, visit famous Chettinad Mansions and Athnagudi Tile Factory followed by an activity filled day at a private venue . Lunch and Dinner onboard Day 03/ Monday : Mahabalipuram - After Breakfast proceed to visit the historical city of mahabalipuram. Visit the UNESCO world heritage site - Shore temple. Lunch at an exclusive venue. Return to the Train.Dinner onboard.Day 04/ Tuesday : Mysore - After onboard breakfast , visit the Maysore Palace. Proceed for lunch at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. After lunach, proceed to visit to Shreerangapatnam. Dinner onboard.Day 05/ Wednesday : Hampi - After an early breakfast, proceed to visit UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Hampi. Enjoy the surroundings as you travel around on Tuk Tuks. Return to the train for lunch. After lunch, proceed to visit the ancient Anegudi Village. Dinner onboard.Day 06/ Thursday : Hampi-Goa - Enjoy a relaxed day onboard as the train proceeds to Goa. Breakfast and Lunch onboard. Deboard in the evening to visit the Goa Chitra MUseum, one of the finest ethnographic museum in the country followed by exclusive Goan Carnival EveningDay 07/ Friday : Goa - After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit the Churches of the North and a Walking Tour of the Old Panjim houses followed by Lunch at an Exclusive venue. Enjoy an 'Indian Evening' onboard raising a toast to this memorable experience as the Maharajas'Express proceeds to Mumbai.Day 08/ Saturday : Disembark in Mumbai - Early this morning, after breakfast, disembark at around 0900 hours st Mumbai, the financial capital of the India. Bid farewell to the Maharajas'Express as the journey comes to an end with transfer to hotel / airport in Mumbai.Tour Ends
The Alchemist, Healing Meditation Yoga Retreat, Kerala , India
Awaken Inner Buddha Yoga is a recipient of Luxury Travel Guide Awards 2017 and Service Excellence awards from Tripadvisor in 2017. Come experience a week’s long workshop on understanding yoga, advancing into meditation, learning about chakras and healing, how to heal self and others, purify your mind and body through powerful advanced pranayama, and yogic exercises that activate the various energy centers of the body. You will also learn about the use of tantric energy, awakening of it, its movement, and use to heal others by the medium of tantra massage. Perfect for beginners to advanced students to people who have never practiced yoga or meditation before the small nature of these retreats helps the master, work with everyone with a special focus on what they need from the program. On top of feeling rejuvenated after your yoga retreat, you will leave with a 50-hours yoga meditation, tantra massage, and healing certification.The program includes freshly cooked veg and vegan food including lots of season fruits and adaptation for anyone who is allergic to dairy or gluten. One of its kind, this is not a just fun and frolic retreat where you engage in 60 minutes of Yoga to have a guilt-free experience, rather a powerful program restorative and rejuvenating program that heals at the level of spirit, mind, and body. It teaches us to heal ourselves as well as others. The daily schedule is mentioned below5.15 am - Wake Up and Tea5.30 am - Morning Zen Meditation6.30 - 8 am - Classical Yoga Asanas Class8 - 10 am - Breakfast and Changing Break10 am - 11 am - Zen Meditation 11 am - 1.30 pm - Classes on Healing, Chakras, Pranayama, Ayurveda best practices 1.30 pm - 6 pm - Break for lunch and day 6 - 7.30 pm - Sunset Yoga and Meditation An intensive program