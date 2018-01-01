Welcome to Kottayam

Between the backwaters and the Western Ghats, Kottayam is renowned for being the centre of Kerala’s spice and rubber trade, rather than for its aesthetic appeal. For most travellers it’s a hub town, well connected to both the mountains and the backwaters, with many travellers taking the public canal cruise to or from Alleppey before heading east to Kumily or north to Kochi. The city itself has an unappealing, crazy, traffic-clogged centre.