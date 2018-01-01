Welcome to Kollam (Quilon)
Top experiences in Kollam (Quilon)
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kollam (Quilon) activities
North to South India on a Shoestring
From the hectic pace of northern Delhi to the beaches of Goa and the fishing nets of relaxed Kochi, this epic journey packages the subcontinent’s highlights into three well-paced weeks. Watch the sunrise at Savitri temple in Pushkar and explore the canals of Alleppey on your way to a homestay with a local family. With your accommodation and transport arranged by our CEOs, you can concentrate on choosing your own adventure. Pack your trip with everything you want – and nothing you don't. What are you waiting for? Lush hills, bustling cities, and mouth-watering curries await!
Kerala Beaches & Backwaters
Watch the sunset through the fishing nets of Kochi, stretch out on white-sand beaches, drift through the tranquil backwaters and rise at dawn to see the sunrise. This 7-day tour offers a quick introduction to the diversity of South India. Unwind with some yoga in your free time. Meet the locals and spend the night with a local family on a tour that's all about authentic cultural experience.
Discover India and Sri Lanka
Start with the hectic pace of northern Delhi before heading to the beaches of Goa and the fishing nets of relaxed Kochi in the first leg of this epic subcontinental journey. Finish it all off in the southern half of Sri Lanka, a culture-loving backpacker’s dream. Here you’ll get to discover beautiful ruins, hike through tea plantations, and chill out on Hikkaduwa Beach. And the best part? You’ll do it all with a group of new friends.
Discover Kerala and Sri Lanka
Get a quick intro to the diversity of South India before heading off to Sri Lanka, a small island nation that packs a huge punch. Make your way down India’s southwest coast, watching sunsets through the fishing nets of Kochi before stretching out on whitesand beaches and dabbling in yoga in your free time. In Sri Lanka, discover beautiful ruins, hike through tea plantations, tour a spice garden, and say hello to beachy days once again on Hikkaduwa Beach. It’s an 18-day journey that’s just as much relaxation as it is adventure.