Alappuzha Backwaters Houseboat Tour with Fork Kochi Pickup
Your tour begins with pickup from the Kochi port by coach for the 1.5-hour drive to Alleppey, where you'll board your awaiting houseboat. Embark on a slow cruise through the backwaters and past villages, admiring the lush vegetation, paddy fields, and coconut palms. Sit back and enjoy this relaxing experience while onboard service is provided by three members of the staff. Feast on a traditional lunch of Keralan cuisine such as rice, vegetable dishes, fish, and chicken, and stop at Fort Kochi at the end of your boat tour. Visit the Chinese Fishing Nets, Basilica, and St. Francis Church before returning to the Kochi port by 5pm to end your shore excursion.
Kochi Tour: Alleppey (Alappuzha) Backwater Cruise, Fort Kochi
Meet your Guide at Kochi Port/Pier in the morning prior to 9:15am then transfer to Alleppey which will take approximately 1.45-hours minutes. Upon arrival at the pier, you will board a motor boat and be transferred to your houseboat. Later, begin your discovery of all the lush Alleppey region of India. Cruise slowly through the backwaters and village areas. Marvel at the lush vegetation, paddy fields, coconut palms and more as you gently glide through the waters. Relax as your guide and onboard staff ensure your experience is one to remember.Enjoy a traditional Keralan cuisine lunch with rice, vegetable dish, fish, chicken and more as you continue to cruise. After the boat returns to the pier you will disembark at approximately 1:30pm to Fort Kochi to see the Chinese fishing nets or shore operated lift nets used for more than 150 years. When the tour ends you will be dropped-off at Kochi Port by 4pm to return to your cruise ship.
Kochi Private Tuk Tuk (Auto Rickshaw) Tour
Meet the travellers at the Cruise ship Terminal / Hotel. Check in to TUk Tuk For local tour Towards the ancient Chinese fishing nets and watch local people doing fishing. Visit St. Francis Church through the historical landmarks of Kochi. To Dutch cemetery. Visit Santa cruz Basilica Church Drive towards Dhobhi Khana- the local washing area. Drive through the Local shopping streets. Visiting Jain temple (if opened) the only temple where tourist can go inside. Towards the Dutch Palace, museum under the Archeological Survey of India. Walking towards Jewish Synagogue through the famous Jewish street at Mattancherry. Visiting Local traditional Spice /Tea/Perfume/ Ginger Warehouses. Enjoying Gift hunting at local/ tourist shopping markets. Back to the Cruise terminal / hotel as discussed earlier.
Private Tour: Kerala Backwater Cruise
Your private day trip from Kochi starts with a 1.5-hour journey from your Kochi hotel to the backwaters of Alleppey, famous for its labyrinth of waterways spanning 559 miles (900 km). On arrival in Alleppey, board your private Kettuvallam and feast on a mouthwatering Kerala-style lunch. Enjoy savory dishes such as sambar, a hearty vegetable stew, and avail, a vegetable and coconut curry. Tickle your sweet tooth with pappad, a South Indian wafer, and payasam, a rice pudding flavored with cardamom, raisins, saffron, cashew nuts and pistachios.As you cruise along, witness life in the backwater villages of Alleppey. Travel down the canals dotted with houses, paddy fields, coconut trees, market places and temples. See local people engaging in a variety of activities from fishing to daily chores. Soak in the beautiful scenery from your thatched-roof boat and relish the serenity of this river town.Enjoy a traditional Indian tea with snacks before disembarking your Kerala houseboat. Your private guide will drive you from Alleppey back to your Kochi hotel.
Kochi Private Tour: Kerala Backwater Houseboat Day Cruise
Pick-up from your hotel in Fort Cochin, Ernakulam MG Road, Wellingdon Island, or Kundanoor at 10:15am and transfer to Alleppey to board your houseboat at 12:00pm. Cruise slowly through the backwaters and village areas to marvel at the lush vegetation, paddy fields, coconut palms, and more. There will be three staff members (Guide is optional) to make sure your experience is as relaxed and satisfying as you could wish for.Enjoy your lunch of Keralan cuisine that includes rice, vegetable dishes, fish, chicken and everything is freshly prepared on the houseboat. As we gently cruise, the tour will end at approximately 4pm and you to be dropped off at your hotel by 5:45pm.
Fort Kochi, Mattancherry (with Palace) Private Walking Tour
Start your private walking tour at Fort Kochi visiting Chinese fishing nets, which were introduced by traders from the court of Kublai Khan in the 14th century. Kochi fishermen still use these fishing nets to earn their livelihoods.Continue your stroll down to St. Francis Church, the oldest European church in India. The church was constructed in 1503 by Portuguese friars and is now the burial place of Vasco da Gama, a Portuguese explorer who led the first ships that sailed directly from Europe to India. The church has a large cemetery that once served as a resting ground for Vasco da Gamma. Transfer to Mattancherry in Auto Rickshaw /Tuc Tuc /Local Bus.Next, see Santa Cruz Basilica, one the largest and most impressive churches in India. The church has two soaring spires and a bright, white-washed exterior. Inside, you will find walls decorated with frescoes, murals, and large paintings depicting scenes from the life of Jesus Christ. Visit Mattancherry Palace, built by the Portuguese and presented to the Raja of Kochi in 1555. The palace is famous for its stunning murals portraying scenes from Hindu tales, such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Next door is the Paradesi Synagogue, the oldest active synagogue in South India. Admire the ornate brass pulpit, the Belgian glass chandelier, and hand-painted Chinese porcelain floor tiles.End the journey by wandering around the neighboring Jew Town, a central location for the spice trade, and inhale the aroma of ginger, cardamom, turmeric, and cloves. Later transfer back to your hotel in Fort Kochi or Mattancherry by a Auto Rickshaw/Tuc Tuc.