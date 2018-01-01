Welcome to Zanskar
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On the day of arrival at Leh airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. During the day, acclimatize yourself with the weather and high pressure of Ladakh. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Leh, visit to Thiskey Gompa, one of the most breathtaking monasteries in Ladakh. We would also vist Shey Palace in the vicinity. After that we'd go Hemis which hosts one of the most well-known festivals in Ladakh. After visiting the monasteries we will drive to Stok Palace Museum which showcases royal artefacts and paraphernalia. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Leh - Khardung La pass - Leh (40 Kms / 1 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour Khardung La pass, which is 18360 ft, the world highest motorable pass. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Leh - Alchi (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Alchi. Upon arrival at Alchi check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for day excursion tour to Alchi, visit the 1000 year old paintings of Alchi Monastery 68 km from Leh, via en-route visit the great statue of Maitreya Buddha at Likir monastery, Sangam of Indus & Zanskar rivers which are the two major rivers in Ladakh, Magnetic Hill and military Hall of Fame. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Alchi - Leh (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later day free for leisure activities. Later check out from hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel for night stay. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Departure from Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Leh airport to board the flight to your home.
This Great Himalayan motorcycle tour from Manali to Leh via Pangi valley takin one from the green orchards and snowy peaks of Himachal Pradesh to the cold deserts of Lahaul and high mountain passes and lakes of Ladakh and Zanskar. A journey through some of the remotest areas of the world! Not to mention the never-ending amazing scenery that will stay in your heart forever.This motorcycle expedition from Manali to Leh will take you to conquer over many high mountain passes including the highest motorable pass in the world Khardungla at 18,700 feet. The road will be about 70% paved and 30% unpaved, challenging you time and again with water crossings and rocky trails. Highlights of this trip include visiting remote Tibetan monasteries, camping near high altitude desert lake under a blanket of stars, riding a Royal Enfield motorbike and conquering the highest roads in the world past ancient Himalayan glaciers and high snowy peaks. ItineraryThe Great Himalayan tour August 26: Arrive Manali August 27: Manali August 28: Manali- Dhramsala August 29: Dharamsala- Khajjiar August 30: Khajjiar- Tissa August 31: Tissa- Killar September 1: Killar September 2: Killar- Jispa September 3: Jispa- Leh September 4: Leh September 5: Leh- Kargil September 6: Kargil- Rangdum September 7: Rangdum- Padum September 8: Padum September 9: Padum- Kargil September 10: Kargil- Beamah September 11: Beamah- Leh September 12: Leh- Nubra September 13: Nubra- Leh September 14: Leh September 15: Departure Includes: One Royal Enfield 500cc/ Himalayan 410cc per person with full motorbike insurance for the entire tour Fuel for the bike Back up vehicle Bottled mineral water Guide for your tour, Mechanic for motorbikes. Accommodation on twin sharing basis(with breakfast and dinner) Basic medical kit and spares for bike Excludes: Any travel cost outside the itinerary Any expense due to force majeure Lunch and personal expensesAnything not under Includes section
Private Day Tour Leh Hall of Fame Gurudwara Pathar Sahib Magnetic Hill Confluence of the Indus and Zanskar Rivers Alichi Monastery
Meet your guide in your hotel lobby at 9am. Your trip starts with a visit to the Hall of fame.The Hall of Fame, located near the Leh Airfiled, is a museum constructed as well as maintained by the Indian Army in the memory of the soldiers who had lost their lives during the Indo-Pak wars. It is also termed as a memorial for the war heros.Then Travel to Alichi Monestry is a Buddhist monastery in Leh district At 1.30 - 2 Pm , break for lunch at a local restaurant (own cost ) later Drive to Gurudwara pathar sahib Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, is a beautiful Gurudwara sahib constructed in the memory of Guru Nanak, about 25 miles away from Leh then travel to Magnet Hill is a "gravity hill" The layout of the area and surrounding slopes creates an optical illusion that the downhill road is actually an uphill road Sangam Valley is a 48 kilometer drive from Leh and is the confluence of the rivers Indus and Zanskar. Just the view of Sangam Valley from the road above it can make you swoon in ecstasy. The colours of the two rivers can be distinctly seen at the confluence Around 5.30pm for drop off at your hotel.