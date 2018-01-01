Rediscover Ladakh

Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On the day of arrival at Leh airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. During the day, acclimatize yourself with the weather and high pressure of Ladakh. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Leh, visit to Thiskey Gompa, one of the most breathtaking monasteries in Ladakh. We would also vist Shey Palace in the vicinity. After that we'd go Hemis which hosts one of the most well-known festivals in Ladakh. After visiting the monasteries we will drive to Stok Palace Museum which showcases royal artefacts and paraphernalia. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Leh - Khardung La pass - Leh (40 Kms / 1 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour Khardung La pass, which is 18360 ft, the world highest motorable pass. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Leh - Alchi (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Alchi. Upon arrival at Alchi check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for day excursion tour to Alchi, visit the 1000 year old paintings of Alchi Monastery 68 km from Leh, via en-route visit the great statue of Maitreya Buddha at Likir monastery, Sangam of Indus & Zanskar rivers which are the two major rivers in Ladakh, Magnetic Hill and military Hall of Fame. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Alchi - Leh (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later day free for leisure activities. Later check out from hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel for night stay. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Departure from Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Leh airport to board the flight to your home.