THE GREAT HIMALAYAN TOUR

This Great Himalayan motorcycle tour from Manali to Leh via Pangi valley takin one from the green orchards and snowy peaks of Himachal Pradesh to the cold deserts of Lahaul and high mountain passes and lakes of Ladakh and Zanskar. A journey through some of the remotest areas of the world! Not to mention the never-ending amazing scenery that will stay in your heart forever.This motorcycle expedition from Manali to Leh will take you to conquer over many high mountain passes including the highest motorable pass in the world Khardungla at 18,700 feet. The road will be about 70% paved and 30% unpaved, challenging you time and again with water crossings and rocky trails. Highlights of this trip include visiting remote Tibetan monasteries, camping near high altitude desert lake under a blanket of stars, riding a Royal Enfield motorbike and conquering the highest roads in the world past ancient Himalayan glaciers and high snowy peaks. ItineraryThe Great Himalayan tour August 26: Arrive Manali August 27: Manali August 28: Manali- Dhramsala August 29: Dharamsala- Khajjiar August 30: Khajjiar- Tissa August 31: Tissa- Killar September 1: Killar September 2: Killar- Jispa September 3: Jispa- Leh September 4: Leh September 5: Leh- Kargil September 6: Kargil- Rangdum September 7: Rangdum- Padum September 8: Padum September 9: Padum- Kargil September 10: Kargil- Beamah September 11: Beamah- Leh September 12: Leh- Nubra September 13: Nubra- Leh September 14: Leh September 15: Departure Includes: One Royal Enfield 500cc/ Himalayan 410cc per person with full motorbike insurance for the entire tour Fuel for the bike Back up vehicle Bottled mineral water Guide for your tour, Mechanic for motorbikes. Accommodation on twin sharing basis(with breakfast and dinner) Basic medical kit and spares for bike Excludes: Any travel cost outside the itinerary Any expense due to force majeure Lunch and personal expensesAnything not under Includes section