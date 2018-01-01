Welcome to Rekong Peo

Rekong Peo is the main administrative and commercial centre for Kinnaur and a transport hub, but the main reason to visit is as a stepping stone to the pretty village of Kalpa, or to obtain an inner line permit for onward travel to upper Kinnaur and Spiti. Known locally as ‘Peo’, the town spreads along a looping road about 10km above Hwy 05. Most hotels, and an SBI ATM, are in the main bazaar below the bus stand.