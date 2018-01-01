Five Nights Charming Shimla & Manali Tour from Delhi

Day 1 - Delhi / Chandigarh - ShimlaPick from Delhi airport / railway station and transfer to Shimla. On the way to Shimla, visit Pinjore Garden. As soon as you arrive, check in at the hotel. Overnight stay in Shimla.Day 2 - Shimla Local - to Kufri and MashobraAfter breakfast, proceed for sightseeing in Mashobra and Kufri. In the evening, visit The Mall and The Ridge. Overnight stay in ShimlaDay 3 - Shimla - Manali (280 Km / 7 hours)Relish a tasty breakfast and later, proceed to Manali. On the way, enjoy sightseeing in and around Manali. Enjoy the beauty of Sundernagar Lake, Mandi, Pandoh Dam, Hanogi Devi Temple and Vaishno Devi Temple in Kullu. As soon as you arrive in Manali, check in at the hotel. Overnight stay in Manali.Day 4 - Manali - Solang Valley - Rohtang Pass After breakfast, drive to Solang valley and indulge in adventurous activities like parachuting, paragliding or zorbing etc. Return to the hotel in Manali, Overnight stay in ManaliDay 5 - Manali City TourEnjoy a tasty breakfast, check out from the hotel and enjoy local sightseeing in Manali. Visit Club House, Hadimba Temple, Tibetan Monastery and Van Vihar. Overnight stay in Manali.Day 6 - Manali - Delhi (Dropping)After breakfast, check out from hotel and enjoy your journey to Delhi. Transfer to the airport / railway station for your journey ahead.