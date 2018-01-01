Welcome to Kangra Valley
Indian Odyssey by Rail
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
Northern India by Rail
For something a little more off the beaten path, take the train right to the heart of India’s colourful culture for a different look at this dynamic country’s northern region. Experiences like the India-Pakistan Wagah border ceremony and Dalai Lama sights in Dharamsala get you in touch with the spiritual side of India, while the toy trains in Shimla are always a delight. Riding the rails back to Delhi gives you the chance to see many of India’s well-known highlights, and we even include a G Adventures-supported walking tour led by former at-risk youth. You’ve never experienced India quite like this.
Northern India & Rajasthan to Goa by Rail
Hop aboard for a different look at this dynamic country’s northern region before turning south ending up at the ever-popular coastal town of Goa. On this trip, you’ll explore the temples, shrines and tombs – including the legendary Taj Mahal – while absorbing the rich culture and vibrant daily life of this exciting country. Experiences like the India-Pakistan Wagah border ceremony and Dalai Lama sights in Dharamsala get you in touch with the spiritual side of India. The colours of Rajasthan, bustle of Mumbai and beaches of Goa will stay with you long after you catch that flight home.
Spiritual India
Religion and spiritual thought have ranked among India’s greatest exports since the dawn of recorded history: Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism all originated here, and the country boasts significant populations of Muslims and Christians, too. On this trip, you’ll explore the roots of some of the world’s major religions, visiting temples, shrines and tombs—including the legendary Taj Mahal—sacred to millions while absorbing the rich culture and vibrant daily life of this exciting country. Load up on film and memory cards; you’re going to need them.