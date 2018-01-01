Northern India by Rail

For something a little more off the beaten path, take the train right to the heart of India’s colourful culture for a different look at this dynamic country’s northern region. Experiences like the India-Pakistan Wagah border ceremony and Dalai Lama sights in Dharamsala get you in touch with the spiritual side of India, while the toy trains in Shimla are always a delight. Riding the rails back to Delhi gives you the chance to see many of India’s well-known highlights, and we even include a G Adventures-supported walking tour led by former at-risk youth. You’ve never experienced India quite like this.