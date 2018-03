Welcome to Chamba Valley

The scenic Chamba Valley is a splendidly isolated valley system, separated from the Kangra Valley by the Dhauladhar Range and from Lahaul and Kashmir by the Pir Panjal. This area was ruled for centuries as the princely state of Chamba, one of the most ancient states in North India. It's great for temple buffs, trekkers and scenery addicts but well off most tourists' radars.