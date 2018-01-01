Welcome to Veraval

Cluttered and chaotic, Veraval is one of India’s major fishing ports; its busy harbour is full of bustle and boat building. It was also the major seaport for Mecca pilgrims before the rise of Surat. The main reason to come here now is to visit the Temple of Somnath, 6km southeast; while the town of Somnath is a nicer place to stay, Veraval is more convenient to public transport.