Welcome to Jamnagar
Before Independence, Jamnagar was capital of the Nawanagar princely state. Today, Jamnagar is quite a boom town, with the world’s biggest oil refinery, belonging to Reliance Petroleum, not far west of the city. The whole central area is one big commercial zone, with more brightly lit shops and stalls at night than you’ll find in many a larger city.
Top experiences in Jamnagar
Amazing hotels and hostels
Jamnagar activities
Gujarat Textile tour
Day 1 : Ahmedabad - Visit Gandhi Ashram, Calico Museum of textile, Law garden Nightmarket, Shreyas Folk Museum, Ratan Pole textile Market . Night at Ahmadabad. Day 2 : Ahmedabad - Patan - Modhera - Bajana Patan - Patola Weaving , Rani Ki Vav - Step well Architecutre, Modhera Sun Temple, Night at Bajana Day 3 : Bajana - Wadhwan - Bajana Wadhwan for Bandhani Tie & Dye Work ,Brassware work , Night at Bajana Day 4 : Dhamadka - Bhuj Dhamadka - Ajrakh Block print ,Aina Mahal - Bhuj , Kutch Museum , Prag Mahal -Bhuj. Night At Bhuj Day 5 : Bhuj - Banni Villages Khavda ( embroidery products) Hodka ( Meghwal Community) Nirona ( Rogan Painting) Night at Bhuj Day 6 : Bhuj - Jamanagar Bhandhani Sarees, Bala Hanuman Temple Night at Jamanagar Day 7 :Jamnagar - Jetpur - Gondal Live Demonstration of Bandhani sarees Naulakha palace. vitage car collection, Night at Gondal Day 8 :Gondal - Ahmedabad - Drop