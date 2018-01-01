Welcome to Jamnagar

Jamnagar is a little-touristed but interesting city, brimming with ornate, decaying buildings and colourful bazaars displaying the town’s famous, brilliant-coloured bandhani (tie-dye) – produced through a laborious 500-year-old process involving thousands of tiny knots in a piece of folded fabric. The city is also a good jumping-off point for visiting a nearby bird sanctuary and marine national park.

