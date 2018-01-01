Welcome to Bhuj
The Jadeja Rajputs who took control of Kachchh in 1510 made Bhuj their capital 29 years later, and it has remained Kachchh’s most important town ever since.
Day 1 : Arrival At AhmedabadOn the day of arrival at Ahmedabad airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour of Ahmedabad visit Gandhi Ashram, City Museum and Hathising Jain Temple. Evening proceed to visit Adalaj Step Well and Akshardham Temple.Overnight at Hotel.Day 2 : Ahemedabad - Rajkot (265 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for Rajkot. Upon arrival at Rajkot check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour of Rajkot visit to Gandhi's residence, (Bapu stayed here in Rajkot during his early years of life) also visit Gandhi Smriti, Gandhiji's School & Rashtriya Shala. Rest of the day free to leisure activities or free for shopping at Bangdi Bazaar.Overnight at Hotel.Day 3 : Rajkot - Gondal (167 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Gondal. Upon arrival at Gondal check in your hotel for night stay. Later afternoon proceed for Gondal Sightseeing tour visit the Navlakha Palace, which houses the erstwhile ruling family's private collection of bead work, textiles, brassware, hand-painted toys and silver crafts, the centre promoting weaving at Gondal, and the historic buildings of Gondal. Rest of the day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel.Day 04 : Gondal - Bhuj (271 Kms / 5 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bhuj. Upon arrival at Bhuj check in your hotel for night stay. Later afternoon proceed for sightseeing tour of Bhuj visit Aina Mahal Museum, Pragmahal Museum. A.A. Wazir’s (National Award Winner Artiest) Textiles Museum Shop. Rest of the day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel. Day 05 : Departure from BhujToday morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Bhuj Airport to board the flight to your home.
There’s so much to see and do in India that no traveller’s experience there is ever alike. This trip blends the classic highlights you find in the glossy travel spreads with intimate, highly personal moments far from the beaten path. Marvel at the colonial treasures of New Delhi and the flat-out gorgeous Taj Mahal, then haggle for the best deal like a lifelong local in the bustling markets. In Rajasthan, you’ll see colours you never even knew existed, and in Gujarat, you’ll stumble across stone-age settlements and some of the world’s rarest wildlife.