Small and hard-to-get-to Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary is undeniably beautiful, but its out-of-the-way location makes it only an option for those with their own transport or those committed public-transport-travelling naturalists with plenty of time on their hands. Its location remains even more hidden due to a dearth of signposts as to its whereabouts, off the main, truck-blown NH4A road from Ponda to Molem.

Read More

You’re unlikely to see animals just by wandering around the sanctuary, though the park’s jungly reaches are home to wild boar, gaurs (Indian bison), monkeys, jackals and deer, but it’s a butterfly-spotter and birdwatcher’s paradise, and a great place to peaceably stake out both if you’re staying at nearby Backwoods Camp. Entry to the park’s forlorn little zoo, nature interpretation centre and botanical gardens (none of which are worth the trip out here in themselves, unless you’ve a penchant for caged animals and ornamental lawns) are all included in your sanctuary entrance fee.

If you’re opting to reach the park by public transport, there are buses from Ponda to Usgao village (₹5), from which you’ll need to take a taxi (₹200) the remaining 10km.

Read Less