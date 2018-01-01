Welcome to Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary
You’re unlikely to see animals just by wandering around the sanctuary, though the park’s jungly reaches are home to wild boar, gaurs (Indian bison), monkeys, jackals and deer, but it’s a butterfly-spotter and birdwatcher’s paradise, and a great place to peaceably stake out both if you’re staying at nearby Backwoods Camp. Entry to the park’s forlorn little zoo, nature interpretation centre and botanical gardens (none of which are worth the trip out here in themselves, unless you’ve a penchant for caged animals and ornamental lawns) are all included in your sanctuary entrance fee.
If you’re opting to reach the park by public transport, there are buses from Ponda to Usgao village (₹5), from which you’ll need to take a taxi (₹200) the remaining 10km.