Welcome to Betla (Palamau) National Park

Wild elephants freely roam the virgin forests of this lovely, rarely visited national park, spread over the hilly landscape of picturesque Palamau district, 140km west of Ranchi. Tiger sightings are extremely rare, but a trip to this primeval region of Jharkhand offers a glimpse into the rich tribal heritage of the state. The park covers around 1026 sq km, much of which comprises the Palamau Tiger Reserve. Hiding behind stands of sal forest, rich evergreens, teak trees and bamboo thickets are some 17 tigers, 52 leopards, 216 elephants and four lonely nilgai (antelope). You'll also see plenty of monkeys, spotted deer and possibly some gaur (Indian bison).