Imagine Peace Tower and Northern Lights on Viðey island from ReykjavíkEnjoy an evening tour dedicated to Yoko Ono’s Imagine Peace Tower on the historical Videy Island and finish off by watching the magnificent Aurora Borealis dance across the night sky. The tour sets off from the Old Harbour in down town Reykjavik and sails towards the magical world of Videy Island only a 20-minute boat ride away, where we take a guided walk to the Imagine Peace Tower and learn about this magnificent work of art. The view of Reykjavik by night is also not to be missed. Each year on John Lennon’s birthday 9th October, a beacon of world peace, lights up the evening sky in Reykjavik through 8th December, the day Lennon died. For guests interested in photographing the northern lights, Videy provides a stunning foreground subject. You’ll also be able to get better quality images on land than on board - especially if you bring a tripod! Our guide provides tips on how best to capture the elusive lights and you can head indoors at one of the island’s buildings to warm up or review your images on your camera. While the Imagine Peace Tower lights up the sky, the Northern Lights are still visible, giving you the chance to catch both simultaneously.