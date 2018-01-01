Welcome to Hafnarfjörður
Reykjavik Bus Tour plus Blue Lagoon Admission
Make short stops at the following sights: Bessastadir Visit the presidential residence at Bessastadir built between 1761 and 1766 and home to Iceland's President. Visit the town of Hafnarfjordur, famous for having one of the largest settlements of elves, dwarfs and other mystical beings known as the "hidden folk". Here you will also visit the old fishing harbor and when possible, the famous fish market. Perlan In Reykjavik you'll go to restaurant Perlan, which is built on water tanks that hold the city's hot water supply. Here you can enjoy the spectacular view over Reykjavik and its surroundings. Hofdi House Explore Hofdi house where the all-important summit between President Ronald Reagan and Secretary General Mikhail Gorbachev took place in 1986. You will visit the Hallgrimskirkja church, one of the tallest structures in Iceland, the University area and the old town centre where the Icelandic parliament Althingi and the town hall are situated. Laugardalur End your morning with a tour of the sports and recreation area in Laugardalur, a geothermal heated outdoor swimming pool and sculptures crafted by Asmundur Sveinsson. In the afternoon, travel to the famous Blue Lagoon for some well-earned relaxation. Once there you have many recreational options to choose from, such as walking in the Blue Lagoon's spectacular surroundings, bathing in the milky blue-green water, relaxing in a geothermal steam bath or releasing the stress from your shoulders under a Blue Lagoon waterfall. Choose from a regular bathing experience (in price included) or indulge in one of the many spa treatments available. You are guaranteed to end your day feeling relaxed and refreshed! Please note the Blue Lagoon will be closed from 5 Jan - 21 Jan, 2016
Reykjavik City Sightseeing by Minibus
Your Reykjavik sightseeing tour includes short stops at several different locations around the Greater capital area. Visit the presidential residence at Bessastadir, built between 1761 and 1766 and home to Iceland's president. You’ll also stop in the town of Hafnarfjordur, famous for having one of the largest settlements of elves and other mystical beings known as the "hidden folk." In Reykjavik you'll go to the Perlan building, which was built on water tanks that hold the city's hot water supply. Here you can enjoy the spectacular view over Reykjavik and its surroundings from Perlan’s top-floor revolving restaurant. Explore Hofdi House in northern Reykjavik, where the all-important summit between President Ronald Reagan and Secretary General Mikhail Gorbachev took place in 1986. You will also visit Hallgrimskirkja (the largest church in Iceland and one of its tallest structures), the University of Iceland area and the old town center, where the Icelandic parliament Althingi and the town hall are situated, as well as the Harpa concert hall.
City Sightseeing by Minibus and Golden Circle Express Tour from Reykjavik
Highlights of your morning include: The Presidential residence at Bessastadir home to Iceland's President. Visit the town of Hafnarfjordur, famous for having one of the largest settlements of mystical beings known as the "hidden folk". Restaurant Perlan is built on water tanks that hold the city's hot water supply. Enjoy the spectacular view over Reykjavik and its surroundings. Hofdi House where the all-important summit between President Ronald Reagan and Secretary General Mikhail Gorbachev took place in 1986. Hallgrimskirkja church, one of the tallest structures in Iceland. Laugardalur's sport and recreation area, a geothermal heated outdoor swimming pool and sculptures crafted by Asmundur Sveinsson. In the afternoon, your tour continues with the Gullfoss and Geysir Express half-day trip. The tour begins with a visit to Thingvellir, a geologically unique place where the American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. The Icelandic parliament Althingi was established here in 930, and in 2004 Thingvellir was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List.You will also see the majestic and beautiful waterfall Gullfoss, the incredible spouting hot springs of Geysir and Strokkur. After that return to the capital.
Reykjavik Shore Excursion: Reykjavik Sightseeing Tour by Minibus
Your Reykjavik shore excursion includes short stops at the following attractions:BessastadirVisit the presidential residence at Bessastadir, built between 1761 and 1766 and home to Iceland's president. You’ll also stop in the town of Hafnarfjordur, famous for having one of the largest settlements of elves and other mystical beings known as the "hidden folk." You will also visit the old fishing harbor and when possible, the famous fish market.PerlanIn Reykjavik you'll go to the Perlan building, which was built on water tanks that hold the city's hot water supply. Here you can enjoy the spectacular view over Reykjavik and its surroundings from Perlan’s top-floor revolving restaurant.Hofdi HouseExplore Hofdi House in northern Reykjavik, where the all-important summit between President Ronald Reagan and Secretary General Mikhail Gorbachev took place in 1986. You will also visit Hallgrimskirkja (the largest church in Iceland and one of its tallest structures), the University of Iceland area and the old town center, where the Icelandic parliament Althingi and the town hall are situated.LaugardalurEnd your day with a tour of the sports and recreation center in Laugardalur, where you’ll find a geothermal outdoor swimming pool and sculptures crafted by Asmundur Sveinsson.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Reykjavik port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Day Trip to the Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon from Reykjavik
This day tour is going to start Reykavik, the capital, passing through Nesjavellir road. This offers a chance to view a remarkable volcano formed naturally. We are also going to make a stop in Nesavellir geothermal region; here, the capital becomes increasingly hot. From there, we will move on to Þhingvellir national park which is situated on two techtonic plates. The Western part is the American plate while the Eastern one is the EuroAsian. Þhingvellir National park is commemorated and remembered. The significant feature here however, is an ancient parliament and church. It is worth noting that in the English language, Þhingvellir means assembly plains. Continue the tour to the town of Laugarvatn and then to Geyser. A lot of tourists are unaware of the term Geyser which is actually Icelandic. Therefore, Yellowstone acquires its name from Iceland's natural phenomena. In actual fact, the genuine Geyser, which is ancient is no longer active; however, visitors and locals noticed that activation could be enhanced, to make it vibrant again. A few metres from Geyser is Strokkur. it blows up every 6-8 minutes. Our visitors will take a break in the Geyser area for some coffee or brunch and thereafter, we will proceed to Gullfoss, which features some of the loveliest waterfalls. This will be our eastern point of this day tour. Therefore, on the way back, we are going to make a stop in Kerið crater which is open for visitors 24 hours each day. The next stop we make will be in Hveragerði town and from there, we will drive to the South West of the Icelandic coast to the Reykanes peninsula where we will find the blue lagoon at the edge of Grindavík town. The blue lagoon is an exceptional area offering natural wonders. Located against a lovely lava valley, the warm, creamy blue waters invite us to take a dip in this world-popular geothermal pool. When the outside is 50C, making it chilly, this 300C dip can offer a wonderful treat. Also, lathering on the silica mud which is rich in minerals is believed to work wonders on the skin! This is going to be our last stay on this tour. If you like, go on an optional tour to experience and view elves and dwarfs in Hafnarfjörður! (not included in price) Choose whether to stop or not in areas related to Icelandic legends, since spirits and beings are not proven to exist.