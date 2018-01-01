Day Trip to the Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon from Reykjavik

This day tour is going to start Reykavik, the capital, passing through Nesjavellir road. This offers a chance to view a remarkable volcano formed naturally. We are also going to make a stop in Nesavellir geothermal region; here, the capital becomes increasingly hot. From there, we will move on to Þhingvellir national park which is situated on two techtonic plates. The Western part is the American plate while the Eastern one is the EuroAsian. Þhingvellir National park is commemorated and remembered. The significant feature here however, is an ancient parliament and church. It is worth noting that in the English language, Þhingvellir means assembly plains. Continue the tour to the town of Laugarvatn and then to Geyser. A lot of tourists are unaware of the term Geyser which is actually Icelandic. Therefore, Yellowstone acquires its name from Iceland's natural phenomena. In actual fact, the genuine Geyser, which is ancient is no longer active; however, visitors and locals noticed that activation could be enhanced, to make it vibrant again. A few metres from Geyser is Strokkur. it blows up every 6-8 minutes. Our visitors will take a break in the Geyser area for some coffee or brunch and thereafter, we will proceed to Gullfoss, which features some of the loveliest waterfalls. This will be our eastern point of this day tour. Therefore, on the way back, we are going to make a stop in Kerið crater which is open for visitors 24 hours each day. The next stop we make will be in Hveragerði town and from there, we will drive to the South West of the Icelandic coast to the Reykanes peninsula where we will find the blue lagoon at the edge of Grindavík town. The blue lagoon is an exceptional area offering natural wonders. Located against a lovely lava valley, the warm, creamy blue waters invite us to take a dip in this world-popular geothermal pool. When the outside is 50C, making it chilly, this 300C dip can offer a wonderful treat. Also, lathering on the silica mud which is rich in minerals is believed to work wonders on the skin! This is going to be our last stay on this tour. If you like, go on an optional tour to experience and view elves and dwarfs in Hafnarfjörður! (not included in price) Choose whether to stop or not in areas related to Icelandic legends, since spirits and beings are not proven to exist.