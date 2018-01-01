Welcome to Balatonfüred
Lake Balaton and Herend Porcelain Manufactory from Budapest
After pickup at your central Budapest hotel, your tour starts with a visit to Herend Porcelain Manufactory, the world's largest porcelain factory, founded in 1826.Head inside and watch a film about porcelain-making technology before taking a guided tour of the factory. See everything you viewed and heard on the film come to life as you observe the porcelain being made.Visit the factory museum to admire the huge collection of Herend porcelain on display, and enjoy a coffee or tea, as well as free time for shopping.Next, drive on to Lake Balaton, the largest freshwater lake in Central Europe. Stop to admire the exterior of medieval Tihany Abbey, set on the northern shores of the lake, and enjoy time to have lunch (own expense).Afterward, continue to Balatonfüred, Hungary’s oldest spa resort, and stroll along the famous promenade and feed the swans. Your tour ends back in Budapest city center.
Private Day Trip to Lake Balaton from Budapest
Visit Veszprem, the ancient city of the Hungarian queens. The nearby Herend Porcelain Manufactury, where since its foundation in 1826 luxury, hand painted and gilded porcelain wares are produced for the aristocratic customers throughout Europe, including English Queen Victoria, Prince William and Princess Kate will be the next stop.On the way to Balatonfured stop to taste some Hungarian wine in Csopak and admire the Old Watermill of Paloznak. In the Afternoon take a walk in the Marine Yacht Port of Balatonfured, see the enchanting 19th century villas - Horváth house, where the legendary Anna Balls of Balatonfured are held, Jókai, Vaszary and Blaha Villa - of this legendary holiday town, take a walk on the Rabindranath Tagore Corso at the shore of the Lake Balaton, visit the Kossuth Thermal Spring at the famous Sanatory of Cardiology and the Wine Museum in Szechenyi Castle of Balatonfured.Tihany Peninsula, which is on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage, awaits us with the ancient benedictine archabbey, founded in 1066, the enchanting thatched roof houses of Tihany Old Village and lavender gardens of Tihany. Lunch can be arranged on request in Balatonfured, nearby the yacht marine port, or Tihany's Old Village, where there are plenty of possibilities to see craftsmen in work. In Balatonfured the famous Anna Ball is held in the end of July every year. Beside, Balatonfured organizes romantic "Walking in the Reform age" programs, where citizen of the town vivify the times of the 19th century in period dresses, Wine feast Week and the legendary Blue Ribbon Regatta on the lake Balaton.
Private tour from Budapest to a top hidden treasure region of Europe: Lake Balaton
Your educated and knowledgeable private guide is with you the whole day and narrates on the sights you see.You will travel in your guide's car (has AC) or in a minivan (has AC too) - Pick up is at 9.00 am at your hotel.- Then we drive to Lake Balaton (80 min from Budapest), your introduction to this beautiful lake will be a scenic 10 minutes ferry ride from the southern shore to the northern shore. Ferry tickets are included.- next you will experience the beauty of Tihany: the pearl of the Balaton is the Tihanyi Peninsula. Thanks to the special attributes of its landscape, its geological idiosyncrasies, its diverse flora and fauna, it was the first designated landscape protection area of the country. On its smaller hill a church and a monastery were founded in Tihany as early as nine centuries ago. The tour includes a visit to Tihany Abbey.You will also watch a great video on Tihany's history and formations of nature. (all entrance fees are included)- next, we drive to Balatonfüred, a noble town with lots of mansions and a picturesque promenade. Balatonfüred was always beloved by artists and writers, not by accident. You will make a walk along the pretty promenade and observe the beautiful villas and mansions.- if weather permits, you will discover one or two totally off the beaten track treasures of the region (modest walk)- your day by the Hungarian sea will be completed by a visit to a a winery in either the Csopak-Balatonfüred or in the Badacsony wine region. Each winery has a great location and view over the lake. Besides great wines the wineries also serve tasty food. You can taste 5 to 7 very good wines of the region and hopefully find your favourite one.The estimated cost of the wine tasting along with food is eur 25/person At the end of the day we drive you back to your hotel.
Lake Balaton Day Tour from Budapest and a visit to the city where kings where crowned
Hotel pick-upDay 1A visit to Herend. A fully-guided tour of Herend town. Visit the world's largest porcelain factory and stop for a coffee at the PorcelaniumA visit to Tihany peninsula. Admire the rich flora and fauna at Tihany peninsula and see the beautiful Lake Balaton. Stroll through the streets of the oldest spa resort in Hungary.A visit to Balatonfured which is on the Northern part of the Lake Balaton to admire buildings from the middle of the 18th and the 19th centuries and fine restaurants. Enjoy the mild micro-climate, beautiful scenery, the local wine, made of Olaszrizling grapesDay 2 A visit to Szekesfehervar " The city where all the Kings where crowned in Hungary". The tour will start with a walk in the Town Hall square, where the Orb the symbol of Székesfehérvár is. From here, the old streets and narrow alleyways lead us to the most beautiful buildings of the Hungarian national past and the works of our illustrious artists. The Town Hall and the Pontifical Palace - from the time of Maria Theresa - can be seen in that square. The big churches of the old monasteries as well as our museums - the City Gallery, the Deák Collection, the Ybl Collection, the King Stephen Museum, the Town History Museum, etc. - are in the old town. We would see famous statues, that awake the memories of the town's history on the small squares, let us mention a few of them: the statue of our hussars, the King Matthias monument, the equestrian statue of St Stephen, the Varkocs statue, etc. Walking up the narrow streets next to the Town Hall we would get to the King St Stephen's Cathedral, in front of which we can see the remains of the church built under the principality of Géza. Next to the Cathedral there is the Saint Anna Chapel, and in front of the Chapel there is the statue of Domonkos Kálmánycsehy. A visit to the Medieval Park of Ruins, where the ruins of the Royal Basilica established by King Stephen lie. We would also visit the so-called Palace-town Skanzen (Rác street), which is about 1-1,5km from the downtown. This is where we can also see the Rác church, which is decorated with Byzantine style frescos. On the other side of the town, the so-called Old-hill there is the Bory-castle, a little fantasy castle invented by Jenő Bory who was a sculptor. Walking in the castle and its park we can get familiarized with his life. It is hard to believe that the fairy-tale castle was finished in 1957. Young architect planned to take his young wife to this house earlier (he bought this land in 1912), but unfortunately his plans were destroyed by wars etc. But nowadays it's a very pleasant place to escape from real life and enjoy the beauty and silence.