Lake Balaton Day Tour from Budapest and a visit to the city where kings where crowned

Hotel pick-upDay 1A visit to Herend. A fully-guided tour of Herend town. Visit the world's largest porcelain factory and stop for a coffee at the PorcelaniumA visit to Tihany peninsula. Admire the rich flora and fauna at Tihany peninsula and see the beautiful Lake Balaton. Stroll through the streets of the oldest spa resort in Hungary.A visit to Balatonfured which is on the Northern part of the Lake Balaton to admire buildings from the middle of the 18th and the 19th centuries and fine restaurants. Enjoy the mild micro-climate, beautiful scenery, the local wine, made of Olaszrizling grapesDay 2 A visit to Szekesfehervar " The city where all the Kings where crowned in Hungary". The tour will start with a walk in the Town Hall square, where the Orb the symbol of Székesfehérvár is. From here, the old streets and narrow alleyways lead us to the most beautiful buildings of the Hungarian national past and the works of our illustrious artists. The Town Hall and the Pontifical Palace - from the time of Maria Theresa - can be seen in that square. The big churches of the old monasteries as well as our museums - the City Gallery, the Deák Collection, the Ybl Collection, the King Stephen Museum, the Town History Museum, etc. - are in the old town. We would see famous statues, that awake the memories of the town's history on the small squares, let us mention a few of them: the statue of our hussars, the King Matthias monument, the equestrian statue of St Stephen, the Varkocs statue, etc. Walking up the narrow streets next to the Town Hall we would get to the King St Stephen's Cathedral, in front of which we can see the remains of the church built under the principality of Géza. Next to the Cathedral there is the Saint Anna Chapel, and in front of the Chapel there is the statue of Domonkos Kálmánycsehy. A visit to the Medieval Park of Ruins, where the ruins of the Royal Basilica established by King Stephen lie. We would also visit the so-called Palace-town Skanzen (Rác street), which is about 1-1,5km from the downtown. This is where we can also see the Rác church, which is decorated with Byzantine style frescos. On the other side of the town, the so-called Old-hill there is the Bory-castle, a little fantasy castle invented by Jenő Bory who was a sculptor. Walking in the castle and its park we can get familiarized with his life. It is hard to believe that the fairy-tale castle was finished in 1957. Young architect planned to take his young wife to this house earlier (he bought this land in 1912), but unfortunately his plans were destroyed by wars etc. But nowadays it's a very pleasant place to escape from real life and enjoy the beauty and silence.