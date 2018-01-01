Welcome to Hortobágy National Park

Hortobágy National Park lies 40km west of Debrecen. At its centre is the tiny village of Hortobágy, once celebrated for its sturdy cowboys, inns and Gypsy bands. You can see the staged recreation of all this, complete with traditionally costumed csikósok (cowboys) at a puszta horse show. But you’ll want to explore more of the 810-sq-km national park and wildlife preserve – home to hundreds of birds, as well as plant species that are usually found only by the sea. Unesco added the park to its World Heritage list in 1999.