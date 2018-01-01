Welcome to San Juan
Half-Day Sightseeing Tour of San Juan del Sur
Your half-day tour starts in the morning just yards from the San Juan del Sur port, where you will meet your guide and learn a little about the history of this colorful beach town. See a hotel that used to be the beach house of Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle, and then travel a short distance by air-conditioned minivan to a local church, where you'll hear about the revolution that overthrew Somoza in 1979. Enter the church for a look around before heading up to the statue of Cristo de la Misericordia, overlooking the bay, and listen to a story about a local man who made a deal with God. This part of the tour requires a reasonable level of fitness, as you'll climb nearly 100 stairs. The tour will spend 45-minutes here, so there's no rush, and bottled water is provided. Next, move out of town to Las Nubes Adventure Park, where you will take a 15-minute, 1.5-mile (2.5-km) ATV (all-terrain vehicle) ride up through the forest, stopping on the way to look for sloths and birds of prey. Once you reach the top of the hill, you have a choice of views and activities: on one side, you can admire a beautiful view of the Pacific, and on the other, take in an even more spectacular view of Lake Nicaragua and the island of Ometepe with its twin volcanoes. Spend about an hour here, during which you can relax with a cold drink, maybe try some Nicaraguan rum or beer (at own expense) and use the high-speed Wi-Fi to share your photos, if you wish. If you're feeling adventurous, perhaps try some of the park's other activities, such as the canopy tour or the Tarzan swing (at own expense). When time is up, go back down the hill by ATV, and head to Restaurante Vivian, San Juan's best beach-side restaurant, for a free cocktail or Nicaraguan rum. You can then choose to stay and enjoy their all-day Happy Hour or head back to the port, either on foot (a 10 minute stroll along the beach) or in the free shuttle provided. Canopy upgrade: If you select the canopy option when booking, your experience at the adventure park is enhanced with a canopy tour that includes 10 platforms, seven ziplines, and one inclined rappel.
Lake Atitlan Off The Beaten Path: A Day Full of Adventure from Antigua
Your day begins in Antigua with a hotel pick up. Travel through Guatemala's exotic Western Highlands to the caldera Lake Atitlan.Arrive at the gateway to Lake Atitlan, Panajachel. Here you will meet your adventure guide for the day. Travel will be by boat while you are at Lake Atitlan. Choose from many options that include kayaking, hiking, cliff jumping or rock climbing. In addition to the adventure, you can choose to visit one or more of the interesting Mayan villages surrounding Lake Atitlan:Santa Cruz - Small village with no roads feels very exoticJaibalito - Smallest village with a population of 500 Kachekel MayanTzununa - No tourism in this isolated village. See an authentic village untouched by tourismSan Marcos - New age energy center as claimed by visitors young and oldSan Juan - Artesanal village of painters, weavers, medicial plant healers, and the cleanest village on the lake. Reverting to its traditional Mayan name of the village Xe Kuku Abaj.San Pedro - Larger Tzutujil Mayan village and destination for young backpackers from around the worldSantiago - Largest of the villages and still the most traditional in many ways After your day of adventure and discovery, board the shuttle for the ride back to Antigua. Your day will finish with a drop off at centrally located Antigua hotels.
Full-Day Tour: Colonial Antigua, Jade Factory and Textile Experience from Guatemala City
Visit Antigua, a town where time stands still. Once the third largest city in all of Spanish Colonial America and for 200 years the capital of Guatemala, it is now a peaceful, beautiful and partially restored colonial city. Cobblestone streets wind through the city of majestic churches and monasteries.You will be picked up at your hotel in Guatemala City and transferred to Antigua Guatemala to visit the surrounding villages just outside Antigua Guatemala, visiting San. Antonio Aguas Calientes, San Miguel Dueñas where you visit a macadamia plantation, Ciudad Vieja one of the oldest and San Juan del Obispo cities where the Catholic religion is rooted centuries Then you will begin your 3.5 hour soft walking tour of Antigua. You’ll visit Central Park, Cathedral of San Jose, Arch of Santa Catalina and La Merced Church.Central Park is located at the heart of the city, surrounded by the traditional grid pattern frequently utilized in Spanish urban planning in the colonies. The park is surrounded by the Palace of the Captain Generals, City Hall, the church of San José (formerly the Cathedral of Guatemala), the Archbishop’s Palace and the Portal of Commerce (or the Bakers’ Portal). Here, visitors will also find the Mermaid’s Fountain. The Count of Gomera (Gomera is the word for a rubber plantation) built the fountain in remembrance of a popular legend, which tells the story of a King whose daughters gave birth but did not want to nurse their children. Learn about this famous story as you immerse yourself in the colonial history of the city.Next, you will explore the Cathedral which was constructed between 1543 and 1680 with an elaborate baroque façade in mortar, typical of antique churches. The Cathedral has smooth columns, a body and a belfry that was rebuilt after the Santa Marta earthquake in 1773. Proceed to the Arch of Santa Catalina, established in 1609, with nuns cloistered in this temple and convent. The temple was inaugurated on the 15th of September, 1647. In 1694, construction of the arch was finished and it served as a bridge to connect the convent with the gardens on the other side of the street.At end of the tour, you’ll be transferred back to your hotel in Guatemala City.Note:The order of the itinerary may changes some times, during the morning we could do Antigua Walking Tour and during the afternoon visit the surrounding villages and macadamia plantation.
Ciudad Vieja Villages and Elaboration of Huipiles from Guatemala City or Antigua
The tour will start departing from your hotel in Guatemala City or Antigua. A good place to start a walk of this monastic town is the “Plaza Mayor” or the square which in the center has the “Mermaids Fountain”, then a visit to the “City Hall”, “The Palace of the Generals Captain’s”, and the “Cathedral” is advise, the fourth side of the square is occupied by souvenir shops, coffee shops, library, jewelry and others. We will continue our exciting day visiting the towns that surround this city. After visiting the center of the city, your guide will take you to the main towns around Antigua. During this visit you will learn about history, culture, traditions and more of the towns of Ciudad Vieja which was the second city founded by Spanish in Guatemala. You will also hear about San Juan del Obispo where we will visit the monastery of the first bishop of Guatemala, Francisco Marroquin, San Pedro Las Huertas and San Miguel Dueñas where you can find an organic macadamia farm where you will learn about many medical functions of the macadamia nut.Time for lunch at a local restaurant (not included). After lunch visit to San Antonio Aguascalientes which is well known for its colorful and nice handicrafts. Visit a women’s weaving cooperative where you will learn about the elaboration of huipiles, a process done by hand using the ancient technique called “tejido de cintura” (tissue waist). You will have the opportunity to learn the technique and make your own tissue and bring it home with you as a colorful souvenir. It will takes about 2.5 to 3 hours. You can also learn in a workshop about the life of our artisans and see how a Guatemalan family lives.When finished, transfer back to your hotel.
Stand Up Paddle Board Lesson and Fun Tour
The guides will help select the proper SUP (stand up paddle board) for your ability and experience. A short but thorough tutorial will include stretching to warm up your muscles and an introduction to paddling technic, water safety, and rescue. Then, get out and enjoy the beauty of Lake Atitlan from the deck of a stand up paddle board. SUPing is a synergy of ancient water skills and personal balance, which can easily fit into your lifestyle. SUPing gives you a good core workout in the midst of a natural environment, offering a serene and peaceful retreat for your mind, body, and soul. You will paddle along some of the most beautiful scenery in the world, with Lake Atitlan as the foreground and volcanoes as the background. You have the opportunity to cliff-jump into the crystal clear waters, or just enjoy a swim and sun.After the class, take time to relax and enjoy a shaded cabana, hammocks, cozy chairs, and a swimming beach. Several nearby restaurants offer breakfast and lunch. Once you arrive in Santa Cruz, you may want to stay for the entire day. Santa Cruz is easy to reach from most of the villages around Lake Atitlan, including ferries from Panajachel, Jaibalito, Tzununa, San Marcos, San Juan, and San Pedro.
Antigua Lake Atitlan Stand-Up Paddleboard Adventure
