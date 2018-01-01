Welcome to La Esperanza
Up in the highlands, slow-paced La Esperanza is known for its markets. Indigenous influence is strong here – you will see many women wearing the distinctive, colorful Lenca headdress. For these reasons – and not its muddy streets – it's a more interesting stopover than Marcala. As the highest town in Honduras (1770m), it can get decidedly chilly here, too.
Top experiences in La Esperanza
