Welcome to La Esperanza

Up in the highlands, slow-paced La Esperanza is known for its markets. Indigenous influence is strong here – you will see many women wearing the distinctive, colorful Lenca headdress. For these reasons – and not its muddy streets – it's a more interesting stopover than Marcala. As the highest town in Honduras (1770m), it can get decidedly chilly here, too.

Top experiences in La Esperanza

Amazing hotels and hostels

