Santa Lucia and Valle de Angeles Day Tour from Tegucigalpa

The tour starts with a walk around Tegucigalpa´s city center. Afterwards, take road to the beautiful town of Santa Lucía, where you will enjoy a delicious cup of coffee and homemade bread. (at own expense). You will also walk through the streets all the way to the park, the old church, the lagoon and its main viewpoints. Then you will head to the traditional town of Valle de Angeles. There you will find a variety of places with exposed carved wood crafts by local artisans, and restaurants serving traditional food, where you will stop for a delicious lunch (at own expense). The tour ends in the evening once you are dropped off at your hotel in Tegucigalpa.