Welcome to Valle de Ángeles
Artisan souvenir shops line the streets, selling Honduran artesanías (handicrafts), including wood carvings, basketry, ceramics, leatherwork, paintings, dolls, wicker and wood furniture. Prices are usually less than in Tegucigalpa.
Top experiences in Valle de Ángeles
Amazing hotels and hostels
Valle de Ángeles activities
Santa Lucia and Valle de Angeles Day Tour from Tegucigalpa
The tour starts with a walk around Tegucigalpa´s city center. Afterwards, take road to the beautiful town of Santa Lucía, where you will enjoy a delicious cup of coffee and homemade bread. (at own expense). You will also walk through the streets all the way to the park, the old church, the lagoon and its main viewpoints. Then you will head to the traditional town of Valle de Angeles. There you will find a variety of places with exposed carved wood crafts by local artisans, and restaurants serving traditional food, where you will stop for a delicious lunch (at own expense). The tour ends in the evening once you are dropped off at your hotel in Tegucigalpa.
Valle de Angeles from Tegucigalpa
This tour will take you from your hotel in Tegucigalpa to Valle de Angeles to explore this beautiful town.The tour will take about 4-hour in total so you can see all the ethnic crafts, art paintings, wood carvings and leather products. These products made in Valle de Angeles are of export quality at only a fraction of what it would cost abroad. In the town you can savor a high quality coffee cup or typical meal and see the scenery of a Spanish colonial town. Then we will take you to your hotel back to Tegucigalpa to a well deserved relaxing rest of day.