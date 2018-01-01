The Moskitia, that vast part of Honduras you see on maps with very few roads, is one of the region's last frontiers of untamed wilderness. Huge expanses are virtually untouched jungle, and when combined with magnificent wetland and savanna habitats it's no wonder Moskitia is often dubbed Central America's Amazon.

Read More

Manatees, tapirs and jaguars all still thrive here – they have learned to be circumspect around humans, and are not easy to spot. Crocodiles can be seen in the waters, while the birdlife, including macaws and fish eagles, is outstanding.

A visit to this region is not for the faint-hearted – access is tricky and conditions on the ground rustic at best, making visiting as part of a tour the safest and easiest approach. Expect to up your normal budget considerably if you come here, and be sure to bring cash with you: there are no ATMs in this part of the country.

Read Less