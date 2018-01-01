Welcome to Puerto Cortés
Honduras' main port is a thoroughly depressing and ugly town – if you've just arrived from Guatemala or Belize, things only get better from here. There’s nothing of interest to travelers beyond the ferry to Belize. If you need to overnight for the ferry, Omoa is a far more attractive base, though most people head straight for San Pedro Sula.
