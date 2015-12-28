Sheltered by a beautiful 3km-wide bay, the old port of Jacmel is one of the most friendly and tranquil towns in Haiti, and host to one of its best Carnivals.

Part of Jacmel’s charm lies in its old town center, full of mansions and merchants’ warehouses with a late-Victorian grace poking out from behind the wrought-iron balconies and peeling facades. Although some of Jacmel's historic buildings were damaged in the earthquake, the town has received a facelift in recent years, including the installation of innumerable urban mosaics, the most impressive of which are displayed along the new, kilometer-long beachfront boardwalk, Promenade du Bord de Mer, which buzzes with activity day and night.

The town is also the undisputed handicrafts capital of Haiti, with dozens of workshops producing hand-painted souvenirs, from wall decorations to elaborate papier-mâché masks produced for the Carnival festivities.

