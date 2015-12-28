Welcome to Jacmel
Part of Jacmel’s charm lies in its old town center, full of mansions and merchants’ warehouses with a late-Victorian grace poking out from behind the wrought-iron balconies and peeling facades. Although some of Jacmel's historic buildings were damaged in the earthquake, the town has received a facelift in recent years, including the installation of innumerable urban mosaics, the most impressive of which are displayed along the new, kilometer-long beachfront boardwalk, Promenade du Bord de Mer, which buzzes with activity day and night.
The town is also the undisputed handicrafts capital of Haiti, with dozens of workshops producing hand-painted souvenirs, from wall decorations to elaborate papier-mâché masks produced for the Carnival festivities.
PAP Kenscoff and Jacmel Tour From Haiti
Day 1: Port au Prince Airport to Côte des Arcadins : Pickup from PAP airport and drive to first hotel for an overnight stay. Day 2: PAP City Tours After Breakfast, you will visit various places in and around PAP: National Museum, Cathedral ruin, National Palace location, The observatoire, Village Noailles and others, Overnight stay at hotel. Day 3: Jacmel After Breakfast you will start the Excursion to Jacmel. Jacmel is famous for its blue waterfall and its carnival, Raymond des bains and Kabik beach, and one can see this wonderful place from Jacmel. You will go back to the Florita hotel after lunch and then drive to Kabik, visit Jacmel downtown, city tours. You will Arrive in Jacmel after covering a distance of 2:30 hours. Day 4 : Kenscoff After breakfast, you will visit places in and around Kesncoff like Wyne farm, ecological park, cool temperature, the observatoire, Baptistes Mission and then an evening shopping trip at the local market. Day ends with overnight at hotel. Day 5: Cotes des Arcadins: Excursion to Cotes des Arcadins. Spending the whole day at the hotel, enjoy the pool and beach. Overnight stay at the Hotel. Day 6: Cotes des Arcadins to International Airport After breakfast drive from Cotes des Arcadins to PAP, if time allows you then go for half day sightseeing tour to SONAPI. Transfer to Airport.
Highlights of Haiti
There is a place in the Caribbean where the tourists don't go; a tropical, rugged place of waterfalls, secret caves, and mountains that scrape the sky. It's a place of bold flavours, intoxicating music, mischievous gods, and colourful art; where the only thing stronger than the rum is the spirit of the people who live there. It's a place where only true travellers go; a place for the brave and the curious. The name of that place? Haiti. Yes, Haiti. This ten-day encounter draws back the veil on this extraordinary, vibrant, and indomitable nation. Experience the energy of Port-au-Prince, the colourful art of Jacmel, the iconic (and UNESCO-protected) Citadelle Laferrière, nurture the arts with at-risk children, and learn the folklore behind Haitian Vodou. Haiti has a future. Be a part of it.
Highlights of Haiti and Carnival
Picture it: Brightly-coloured masks and costumes, loud Caribbean music drifting through the air from large speakers on the backs of trucks, thousands of dancing revellers, and food stands with local fares and drinks – especially local rum – aplenty. This is Kanaval! Experience an authentic Caribbean carnival with loads of time left to explore the rest of the country on this nine-day tour. After watching the festivities in Jacmel, you’ll visit the Bassin-Bleu waterfall, the famous Citadelle Laferrière fortress, and even meet a Vodou priest, all while learning about (and filling up on!) Creole cuisine and culture along the way. Just say wi.