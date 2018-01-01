Welcome to Gabú

Once the flourishing capital of a small but important eponymous kingdom (also called Ngabu or Kaabu), Gabú is for travellers today mainly a stopover on the way to Guinea, or a base for excursions to the rocky lands of Boé (40km south from Gabú). At night its busy market is illuminated by dozens of kerosene lamps. There's little physical trace of its 19th-century glory; only the stories sung by griots (traditional caste of musicians or praise singers) keep the memory alive.