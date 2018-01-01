Welcome to Quiriguá
From Río Hondo junction it's 67km along Hwy 9 to the village of Los Amates, where there are a couple of hotels, a restaurant, food stalls, a bank and a small bus station. Quiriguá village is 1.5km east of Los Amates, and the turnoff to the ruins is another 1.5km to the east. The 3.4km access road leads south through banana groves.
Top experiences in Quiriguá
Quiriguá activities
Copan and Quirigua Overnight Trip from Guatemala City
Day 1: Leave Guatemala City behind and spend two days exploring Copan and Quirigua on this overnight tour! After pickup from your Guatemala City hotel, head to Copan in Honduras to begin your adventure.Located only 37 miles (60 km) from the Guatemala border, the ancient UNESCO World Heritage-listed city of Copan is considered a remarkable example of Mayan pre-Colombian culture. Follow your guide as you explore the huge complex here, consisting of several plazas and ceremonial temples. Admire the impressive detailed carvings on the more than 4,000 structures on site.Then, head to the north side of the complex to visit the Great Plaza before seeing Copan's most famous monument, Altar Q. This intricate structure depicts all of the city’s 16 kings in succession. Enjoy lunch (own expense) in Copan before enjoying free time to explore at your leisure for the rest of the day.Day 2: After breakfast on your second day, head out to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Mayan site, Quirigua, located approximately 31 miles (50 km) outside of Copan. Quirigua is known for the Mayan world’s tallest stela. Visit Gran Plaza and admire the intricately carved stelae -- carved stone slabs or pillars used for commemoration -- and spot the tallest one, which rises as high as 32 feet (10 meters). Enjoy lunch in Quirigua (own expense) before heading back to Guatemala City.
