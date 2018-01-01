Copan and Quirigua Overnight Trip from Antigua

Day 1: Spend two days exploring Copan and Quirigua on this overnight tour from Antigua! After pickup from your Antigua hotel, head to Copan in Honduras to begin your adventure.Located only 37 miles (60 km) from the Guatemala border, the ancient UNESCO World Heritage-listed city of Copan is considered a spectacular example of Mayan pre-Colombian culture. Along with your knowledgeable guide, explore the huge complex here, consisting of several plazas and ceremonial temples. Admire the impressive detailed carvings of the more than 4,000 structures on site.Visit the Great Plaza, located on the north side of the complex, before seeing Copan's most famous monument, Altar Q, which is an intricate structure depicting all of the city’s 16 kings in succession. Enjoy lunch (own expense) in Copan before having free time to explore on your own for the rest of the day.Day 2: On your second day, enjoy an early-morning breakfast before heading out to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Mayan site, Quirigua, located approximately 31 miles (50 km) outside of Copan. Quirigua is known for the tallest stela in the Mayan world. Visit Gran Plaza and admire the intricately carved stelae -- carved stone slabs or pillars used for commemoration -- the tallest of which rises as high as 32 feet (10 meters). Enjoy lunch in Quirigua (own expense) before heading back to Antigua.