Welcome to Marie-Galante

Marie-Galante is a delightfully undeveloped island beloved by those who enjoy the quieter pleasures in life and particularly by beach bums who want to escape the crowds. Compared with the archipelago’s other islands, Marie-Galante is relatively flat, its dual limestone plateaus rising only 150m, but even if it doesn't enjoy a dramatic landscape, it has knock-out beaches, some fascinating old buildings, and some top-notch eating and sleeping options. Plan at least two full days here to do the island justice.

