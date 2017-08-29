Welcome to Marie-Galante
Marie-Galante is a delightfully undeveloped island beloved by those who enjoy the quieter pleasures in life and particularly by beach bums who want to escape the crowds. Compared with the archipelago’s other islands, Marie-Galante is relatively flat, its dual limestone plateaus rising only 150m, but even if it doesn't enjoy a dramatic landscape, it has knock-out beaches, some fascinating old buildings, and some top-notch eating and sleeping options. Plan at least two full days here to do the island justice.
There are three settlements on Marie-Galante. Grand-Bourg is the commercial and administrative center of the island, while the other two villages, Capesterre on the southeast coast and St-Louis on the northern coast, are both dreamily laid-back fishing ports with good beaches in the vicinity. However, as the island can be crossed in half an hour and nearly everyone hires a car, it makes little difference where you decide to base yourself.