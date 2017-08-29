Welcome to La Désirade

With its soaring central mountain, thick vegetation and palm-strewn beaches, tiny La Désirade is the quintessential Caribbean Island of popular fantasy. Its unusual name comes from the fact that it was the first sight of land caught by Columbus on his second voyage in 1493 – thus 'the desired' landfall that his crew were hoping for. Indeed, it's hard to imagine them being disappointed, and today La Désirade retains much of its natural charm. From from one side at least, it looks pretty much as it did in Columbus' time, albeit now with a couple of prominent wind farms.

