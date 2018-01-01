They don’t call it Petit for nothing – this little island is a scant 1 mile in diameter. It's an ideal spot to get away from everything.

With a steep volcanic core rising a stout 740ft at its center, there is little room on the island for much else. The solitary road runs up the west coast, but it is rarely used – locals prefer to walk. Nothing is very far and what’s the hurry? The population subsists on the fruits of the sea, either as fishers or boat-taxi operators.

With barely a thousand inhabitants, most of whom are related to each other, this is a place to find peace, quiet – and precious little else.

