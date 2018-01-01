Patmos from Samos

Let yourself be impressed by the ascetic, almost unapproachable face of the island, which seems to consist only of rock, jagged lava rock and deeply cut bays. Patmos still retains his Byzantine past as a former refuge for Christian monks.History is particularly evident in the grotto that has become the cult, in which the Evangelist John had his vision of the world court. In the Apocalypse, one of the greatest texts of world literature, John wrote down his vision.Visit the port of Skala and be impressed by the mighty St. John's Monastery, from the 11th century. The monastery museum shows valuable icons, golden jewelery, old measuring vestments, as well as hand-written bibles and writings. Both cultural lovers and nature lovers will be delighted by the island!Either way, the whole island of Patmos is picturesque with its unique style of houses, wonderful beaches and the attractive traditional village of Hora.