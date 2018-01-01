Welcome to Vathy
Vathy has two pebble beaches, the best being Gagos Beach, about 500m north from the old quay. Along the way you’ll pass a string of cool bars clinging to the town’s northeastern cliff.
Top experiences in Vathy
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Vathy activities
Boat Trip and BBQ from Samos
Enjoy a serene boating trip with a country-style Kaiki. We are sailing along the wild cliff and we anchor in a small romantic bay. Refresh yourself in the turquoise sea, while your captain prepares your own food for you, and then start the day with an ouzo. Listen to the typical sounds of Greek music played from the boat and dance a sirtaki in the sand of the beautiful secluded beach.With a local ”caique” you visit the small island of Samiopoula and the beach of Kakoremawhere you enjoy your swimming while a steak or fish, barbecue, Greek salad and fruit are prepared by the captain. It’s a unique opportunity to enjoy a different and special day. The trip includes Boat trip with the Kaiki and BBQ in a romantic bay in good company
Patmos from Samos
Let yourself be impressed by the ascetic, almost unapproachable face of the island, which seems to consist only of rock, jagged lava rock and deeply cut bays. Patmos still retains his Byzantine past as a former refuge for Christian monks.History is particularly evident in the grotto that has become the cult, in which the Evangelist John had his vision of the world court. In the Apocalypse, one of the greatest texts of world literature, John wrote down his vision.Visit the port of Skala and be impressed by the mighty St. John's Monastery, from the 11th century. The monastery museum shows valuable icons, golden jewelery, old measuring vestments, as well as hand-written bibles and writings. Both cultural lovers and nature lovers will be delighted by the island!Either way, the whole island of Patmos is picturesque with its unique style of houses, wonderful beaches and the attractive traditional village of Hora.
Turkey - Ephesus from Samos
Walk in the footsteps of the past and discover the world-famous excavations of Ephesus.Experience the oriental flair in the bazaar of Kusadasi.Only eighteen nautical miles and a matter of minutes separate Samos from a completely new world, the world of the East. We offer you a unique one day excursion to KUSADASI, the cosmopolitan town in Turkey with its famous bazaar. Kusadasi, which in the Turkish language means “Island of the birds” takes its name from the small island found at the entrance of the port. It is one of the most visited towns in Turkey. During your visit to Kusadasi you can join one of the optional trips to Ancient Ephesus, where you can see its streets, houses, stadiums, theatres etc. Let the boat take you to another world in only one and a half hours!