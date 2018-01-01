Welcome to Trikala
Top experiences in Trikala
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Trikala activities
Greece 4-Day Tour Epidaurus, Mycenae, Olympia, Delphi, Meteora
Day 1: Athens - Corinth Canal - Mycenae - Epidaurus - Nauplia/Olympia (D) Leave Athens behind and head west to Corinth Canal - your first stop of the day! Linking the Gulf of Corinth with the Saronic Gulf, the canal is narrow, and the ancient ships that once passed through have been replaced with bungee jumpers. After exploring, continue on to Mycenae for a walking tour. Learn about the development of Classical Greek culture as you walk through this fascinating archeological site. After lunch (own expense) in Mycenae, travel to Epidaurus for a tour of its archaeological site and visit its famous natural theater famous for its acoustics. Continue to the pretty seaport town of Nauplia or Olympia (depending on your travel dates) to spend the night in a hotel. Overnight: Amalia (4-star hotel) in Nauplia or Olympia Day 2: Nauplia - Olympia - Antirion - Delphi (B, D) After breakfast, set off with your guide by luxury coach, and visit the Archeological Site of Olympia. Home to the Atlis (Sanctuary of the Gods), the site was a mecca for ancient Greeks who came here to worship Zeus. See incredible ruins like the Stadium of Olympia, where the country’s ancient Olympic Games were held. In the afternoon, board your coach for a scenic drive to Antirion, passing the towns of Patras. Cross over the Rion-Antirion Bridge - considered a landmark of 21st-century Greece . Finish your day with a relaxing meal at your hotel in Delphi. Overnight: Parnassos or Hermes (3-star), or Amalia (4-star) in Delphi Day 3: Delphi - Kalambakka (B, D) Rise early and meet your guide to explore Delphi - one of the most important archaeological digs in Europe. As you walk around this stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site with your guide, see monuments like the Sanctuary of Athena. Head inside the Delphi Archeological Museum and encounter numerous artifacts and relics that date back to 15th century BC. Watch out for the Charioteer of Delphi and the intriguing Sphinx of Naxos. After spending most of your day in Delphi, head to Kalambakka by coach, traveling through the eye-catching towns of Amphissa, Lamia and Trikala. Enjoy dinner at your hotel and then relax at leisure. Overnight: 4-star or 3-star hotel in central Kalambakka Day 4: Kalambakka - Meteora - Athens (B) Leave your hotel to visit the rock towers of Meteora - incredible sandstone peaks topped with 11th-century monasteries. With your guide, make your way up the walking trails to visit these monasteries. After spending the morning exploring Meteora, head back to Athens by coach, stopping in the town of Thermopylae. Arrive back in Athens in the evening.
2-Day Delphi and Meteora Tour from Athens
Day 1: Athens – Delphi - Kalambaka (D)Arrive at Delphi at around noon. Famous for its ancient ruins including a theater and the Temple of Apollo, Delphi was considered the center of the earth and universe, and played a central role in the classical Greek world.On arrival, visit the the mountainside archaeological site and view the Temple of Apollo, famous for its oracle.In the afternoon, after lunch (own expense) travel through central Greece and the city of Lamia. After a short stop in Lamia, continue to the city of Trikala for a short stop and cross the Thessalian Plain to Kalambaka, a small town built at the foot of the majestic grey rocks crowned by the Meteora monasteries.Following a short stop for souvenir-shopping, stay overnight in Kalambaka at your choice of a centrally located 3- or 4-star hotel in the town.Overnight: 3-star Orfeas Hotel or 4-star Divani Meteora KalambakaDay 2: Kalambaka – Meteora – Athens (B)Leave in the morning for a tour of nearby Meteora’s monasteries. Visit two different Byzantine monasteries built on rocktops and commanding fantastic views over the plain.Meteora is included on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Built on the top of sandstone pillars, the monasteries provided monks with totally inaccessible retreats for centuries. Meteora is considered one of the most beautiful area of mainland Greece, and its monasteries are one of its most unusual and distinctive attractions.During your return to Athens, enjoy an optional visit to a factory making Byzantine-style icons, and stop for photos at the monument to the heroic Leonidas, King of Sparta, at Thermopylae. Your tour returns to Athens in the late afternoon.
Classic Greece 8-Day Tour of Athens and Meteora
> DAY 1 | Arrival in Athens. Arrival at Athens airport - Transfer to your 4* hotel in Athens - Freeafternoon - night at the hotel. Walking to enjoy the nightly Athens.> DAY 2 | Panoramic tour of Athens. Depart for a half-day visit to Athens. Visit the site of Acropolis and panoramic tourof the area by bus. During this route you can admire the different contrasts offered to the Athens visitors. You will discover the center of the city, Constitution Square (Syntagma), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,Parliament and neoclassical buildings, Avenue Venizelos (the Academy, the University and the National Library). On the way to the Acropolis you will see the Hadrian’s Arch, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and then you will see the Panathenaic Stadium where the first Olympic Games of our time were held in 1896 (short stop). In the Acropolis you can admire the masterpieces of the golden age of Athens, the Propylaea, the Temple of Athena Nike and finally “the harmony between spirit and matter”, the Parthenon. Then you will visit the impressive sculptures, which adorned the temple of Athena Nike, the Erechtheion (with Caryatids) and of course the Parthenon. - Back to hotel - Free afternoon - evening at the hotel> DAY 3 | Free Day Enjoy your day by strolling along the plaka area and the narrow streets, which are full of traditional restaurants where you can taste typical dishes of Greek cuisine, the famous drink “ouzo” and enjoy the atmosphere of this vibrant neighborhood. > DAY 4 | Athens - Epidaurus - Mycenae - Olympia. Departure from Athens, we travel along the coast to the Corinth Canal(shortstop). We continue to Epidaurus and visit the theater, known for its excellent acoustics. Depart for Nafplion (short stop), continue toMycenae, visit the Citadel and the tomb of Agamemnon and depart for Olympia, across the Peloponnese. Arrive for dinner and overnight.> DAY 5| Olympia - Delphi. Visit Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games (Museum - Archaeological Site). Departure for Delphi,crossing the plains of Ilia and Achaia and reaching the large bridge of Rio, which connects the Peloponnese with mainland Greece (Antirio)through Lepanto and other picturesque towns. Arrive for dinner and overnight.> DAY 6 |Delphi - Meteora.Visit Delphi (Museum and Archaeological site). Departure for Kalambaka, situated at the foot of Meteora, anamazing and unique scenery in the world. Arrive for dinner and overnight.> DAY 7 | Meteora – Athens. Visit Meteora and the monasteries, which are unique monuments of Byzantine art. Return to Athenspassing from Trikala and Thermopylae with a small stop at the monument of King Leonidas. Check-in capital in the late afternoon. Arrivefor dinner and overnight.> DAY 8 | Athens. Departure. Transfer to Athens airport for the departure - Assistance to boarding.
5-Day Northern Greece Tour: Delphi, Meteora, Thessaloniki, Pella, Thermophylae
Day 1: Athens - Delphi (D)Drive to Delphi, passing by Levadia and Archova, to visit the world-famous museum and the archaeological site. Before you check into your hotel for a delicious dinner you will have spare time to spend the rest of the day at your own leisure. Day 2: Amphissa - Lamia - Trikala - Kalambaka - Meteora (B,D)After your breakfast at your hotel you will drive by the central Greek towns of Amphissa, Lamia, Trikala and Kalambaka before you visit breathtaking Meteora, home to one of the oldest and historically most important monasteries of Greece. Day 3: Trikala - Larissa - Dion - Thessaloniki (B,D)Your day starts with a drive to the sacred Macedonian town of Dion, passing by Trikala and Larissa. Then continue to Thessaloniki, the largest city in Northern Greece. Here you will visit the famous museum and enjoy a guided sightseeing tour before you will retire at your hotel and have a well-deserved dinner. Day 4: Pella - Vergina - Lefkadia - Veria - Thessaloniki (B,D)Morning drive to Pella, Alexander the Great's capital. Continue to Vergina to visit the Tomb of the King Philip and the famous "Vergina Treasures". Then on to Lefkadia where you visit the excavations. Return to Thessaloniki via Veria where you will stay for the night.Day 5: Tempi Valley - Larissa - Lamia - Thermopylae - Kamena Vourla - Athens (B) On your last day you will drive through Tempi Valley, Larissa and Lamia to Thermopylae, famous for the ancient battle that took place here. Drive on to Kamena Vourla before you return to Athens.
Classical Greece 8-Day Tour of Athens, Nafplion, Olympia, Delphi and Meteora
> DAY 1 | Arrival in Athens. Arrival at Athens airport - Transfer to your 4* hotel in Athens - Free afternoon - night at the hotel. Walking to enjoy the nightly Athens. > DAY 2 | Panoramic tour of Athens. Depart for a half-day visit to Athens. Visit the site of Acropolis and panoramic tour of the area by bus. During this route you can admire the different contrasts offered to the Athens visitors. You will discover the center of the city, Constitution Square (Syntagma), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,Parliament and neoclassical buildings, Avenue Venizelos (the Academy, the University and the National Library). On the way to the Acropolis you will see the Hadrian’s Arch, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and then you will see the Panathenaic Stadium where the first Olympic Games of our time were held in 1896 (short stop). In the Acropolis you can admire the masterpieces of the golden age of Athens, the Propylaea, the Temple of Athena Nike and finally “the harmony between spirit and matter”, the Parthenon. Then you will visit the impressive sculptures, which adorned the temple of Athena Nike, the Erechtheion (with Caryatids) and of course the Parthenon. - Back to hotel - Free afternoon - evening at the hotel >DAY 3 .After our breakfast we start our 5day tour. Leave by the coastal road to the Corinth Canal (short stop). Drive on and visit the Theatre of Epidauros, famous for its remarkable acoustics. Then proceed to the town of Nauplion. Afternoon free. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 4 Morning free. Depart around 12:30 for Mycenae and visit the Archaeological Site and the Tomb of Agamemnon. Then depart for Olympia through Central Peloponnese and the towns of Tripolis and Megalopolis. Overnight in Olympia, the cradle of the Olympic Games. (Dinner). >DAY 5 In the morning visit the Archaeological Site with the Sanctuary of Olympian Zeus, the Ancient Stadium and the Archaeological Museum. Then drive on through the plains of Ilia and Achaia until the magnificent bridge which is crossing the Corinthian Bay from Rion to Antirion. Pass by the picturesque towns of Nafpactos (Lepanto) and Itea, arrive in Delphi. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 6 In the morning visit the Archaeological Site and the Museum. Depart for Kalambaka, a small town stated at the foot of the astonishing complex of Meteora, gigantic rocks. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 7 Visit Meteora, among striking scenery, perched on top of huge rocks which seem to be suspended in mid-air, stand ageless Monasteries, where you can see exquisite specimens of Byzantine art. Return to Athens via Trikala, Lamia, Thermopylae (short stop to see across the road the Leonida’s Monument). Arrive in Athens early in the evening. Overnight in your hotel. >DAY 8 Athens. Departure. Depending on your flight transfer to Athens airport for the departure
Full Day Tour to Meteora from Thessaloniki
We will pick you up from your hotel in Thessaloniki at 08.30, and will we follow the road towards Meteora, that will take approximately 3-3,5 hours until we get there. If you like we can make a short stop at the town of Trikala, for a coffee break next to Litheos River, and afterwards we start visits the monasteries of Meteora. This wonderful tour will be completed at the picturesque villages of Kalambaka or Kastraki, where you can have optional a traditional Greek lunch! Afterwards, we will return at Halkidiki. The duration of this tours is about 8-10 hours as Meteora is approximately 260 kilometers away from Thessaloniki.(depending the Hotel)