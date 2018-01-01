Classical Greece 8-Day Tour of Athens, Nafplion, Olympia, Delphi and Meteora

> DAY 1 | Arrival in Athens. Arrival at Athens airport - Transfer to your 4* hotel in Athens - Free afternoon - night at the hotel. Walking to enjoy the nightly Athens. > DAY 2 | Panoramic tour of Athens. Depart for a half-day visit to Athens. Visit the site of Acropolis and panoramic tour of the area by bus. During this route you can admire the different contrasts offered to the Athens visitors. You will discover the center of the city, Constitution Square (Syntagma), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,Parliament and neoclassical buildings, Avenue Venizelos (the Academy, the University and the National Library). On the way to the Acropolis you will see the Hadrian’s Arch, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and then you will see the Panathenaic Stadium where the first Olympic Games of our time were held in 1896 (short stop). In the Acropolis you can admire the masterpieces of the golden age of Athens, the Propylaea, the Temple of Athena Nike and finally “the harmony between spirit and matter”, the Parthenon. Then you will visit the impressive sculptures, which adorned the temple of Athena Nike, the Erechtheion (with Caryatids) and of course the Parthenon. - Back to hotel - Free afternoon - evening at the hotel >DAY 3 .After our breakfast we start our 5day tour. Leave by the coastal road to the Corinth Canal (short stop). Drive on and visit the Theatre of Epidauros, famous for its remarkable acoustics. Then proceed to the town of Nauplion. Afternoon free. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 4 Morning free. Depart around 12:30 for Mycenae and visit the Archaeological Site and the Tomb of Agamemnon. Then depart for Olympia through Central Peloponnese and the towns of Tripolis and Megalopolis. Overnight in Olympia, the cradle of the Olympic Games. (Dinner). >DAY 5 In the morning visit the Archaeological Site with the Sanctuary of Olympian Zeus, the Ancient Stadium and the Archaeological Museum. Then drive on through the plains of Ilia and Achaia until the magnificent bridge which is crossing the Corinthian Bay from Rion to Antirion. Pass by the picturesque towns of Nafpactos (Lepanto) and Itea, arrive in Delphi. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 6 In the morning visit the Archaeological Site and the Museum. Depart for Kalambaka, a small town stated at the foot of the astonishing complex of Meteora, gigantic rocks. Overnight. (Dinner). >DAY 7 Visit Meteora, among striking scenery, perched on top of huge rocks which seem to be suspended in mid-air, stand ageless Monasteries, where you can see exquisite specimens of Byzantine art. Return to Athens via Trikala, Lamia, Thermopylae (short stop to see across the road the Leonida’s Monument). Arrive in Athens early in the evening. Overnight in your hotel. >DAY 8 Athens. Departure. Depending on your flight transfer to Athens airport for the departure