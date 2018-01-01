Welcome to Spili
Crete 4WD Full-Day Safari with Village, Lunch, Gorge, Swimming
After the morning's pickup from your accommodations, the journey will start as you head toward the wilderness and high altitudes where you get a bird's eye view of one of the magnificent gorges, where you can see the vultures soaring high on the thermals.Pass through small traditional villages full of character and interest. Make a brief stop to take photos of the beautiful scenery at the Potamon Dam. From here, make the short journey to Patsos Gorge with its imposing rock faces and interesting features, where you'll take time to enjoy a coffee and sample the local drink, Raki. Afterward, it's back in the vehicles again and through the mountains to your next stop. Everyone will be impressed with the village of Spili, famous for its spring water. Over 25 lion head fountains have cold mountain water running all year round, and small shops sell handmade souvenirs and traditional handmade crafts. Continue on through dirt tracks, bumpy roads and quaint villages, where time has virtually stood still. After passing through Kerame, you can take-in the panoramic view of the southern Cretan coast and the Libyan sea. After getting dusty and dirty, a swim at Preveli Beach will be very welcomed. Preveli is one of the most beautiful beaches on the island. Its tall palm trees and crystal clear water were even chosen to advertise Bacardi on television. It is the only beach where guests can swim in cold mountain and ocean waters in the same place.Working up an appetite as you walk back from the beach. Stop for a traditional Cretan meal with unlimited wine. After lunch, start the climb back up into the mountains for more dramatic scenery, and more photos as you drive through Kroustaliotico Gorge. As you head back, view the entire city of Rethymno from the top of a mountain which can only be reached by your 4x4 vehicles.This is a day full of many surprises and the excitement is second to none, you certainly won’t forget your fun day out on this great adventure.
Crete Land Rover Safari with Lunch and Drinks
After hotel or port pickup at 9am, discover the region of Rethymno. Take in the breathtaking view of Prasses Gorge and admire the wonders of the Cretan nature. Get ready to be amazed by the impressive wings of the vultures that live in the gorges and are one of the most important species of wildlife on the island. Experience the relaxing power of the Dam of Potamon. See the small church built by the lake as a reminder of the importance of religion on the island.Get to know the island's traditions by visiting different Cretan villages such as Karines and Spili, and learn about the locals' customs and habits. Taste the original recipe of the most famous Cretan drink, the so-called 'raki,' produced in the village as only locals know how to make. Enjoy Cretan specialties at a traditional tavern by the Libyan sea (meal included). Swim in the crystal waters of Preveli and explore the Palm forest. Feel the wind as you stop at the Kourtaliotiko Gorge in this majestic scenery of wild nature. The tour will end with an amazing panoramic view of the city of Rethymno and you'll feel complete with all these unique images of your day fresh in your memory.
Classic and Authentic Day Tour of Crete
Starting from your hotel and drive to South central Crete, we find the ruins of Gortina. Gortina was the Roman capital of Creta et Cyrenaica and was first inhabited around 3200BC. After Gortina we visit Phaistos archaeological site and its Palace, the most important center of the Minoan civilization, and the most wealthy and powerful city in southern Crete. We continue on the road towards Rethimno making a stop at the traditional Cretan village of Spili located at the foot of Mt.Vorizi. Spili is known for its Venetian fountain with a long row of 19 stone lion heads splashing cool water into the trough below. Along the way to Rethimno we make aVisitnother stop at the village of Vatos to visit a typical Raki Boiler used to produce the popular Cretan Raki – drink, (Tsikoudia), at a Herb producer's house. We continue for Lunch at a Cretan Tavern of Agkouseliana village, serving dishes made with natural produce provided by the nearby Farm and cooked by the lady chef - Ifigenia. After lunch we drive to the mountainous village of Lampini to visit the church and the museum of Panagia. The church is inscribed with a cupola, and depicts frescoes of the 12th and 14th century.It was an Episcopal church, since the village of Lampini once accommodated the seat of the famous Episcopate of Lampis, which had existed since 431. Coffee at the village's Coffee shop "Kafenio". We continue to Rethimo in the afternoon.
Preveli 4x4 Safari in Crete
Start your day with a pickup from your hotel or nearby meeting point in Georgioupolis, Rethymno, Bali, Amoudara, Agia Pelagia or Fodele. Greet your two local guides, then hop inside an air-conditioned vehicle and relax on the journey to Missiria.On arrival, receive a full safety briefing and instructions, then climb inside your 4-seater 4x4 vehicle. Choose to sit in a passenger seat, or get comfortable in the driving seat, and then set off in a convoy behind the tour guides' vehicle. Before long, find yourself deep in the Cretan countryside, zooming down dirt tracks, and passing quaint villages as well as verdant olive fields and vineyards.Make your first stop at Spili, a beautiful mountain village in the province of Agios Vassilios. With time here spent at your leisure, perhaps head for the main square to see the ornate fountains that provide fresh drinking water from the clear rivers of Mt Ida. Or, traverse the narrow lanes and find yourself amid charming houses and flower-filled gardens. Return to your 4x4, and soak up the views as you head for Preveli Palm Beach, located in the south of the island. At around midday, arrive by the beach and enjoy a stop off at a tavern for a traditional Cretan lunch that might include delicacies such as souvlaki (skewered meat and vegetables) served with salad, potatoes and bread.Next, find yourself a spot on the beach and spend the next two hours (approx.) as you wish. Dive into the crystalline waters of the Libyan Sea and enjoy a refreshing swim, or simply relax under the shade of a palm tree and feel the warm sand between your toes.After, hop back inside your 4x4 and head off-road for a thrilling ride through the craggy landscape alongside Kourtaliotiko Gorge. Pass thundering waterfalls, gushing fountains, and deserted monasteries and chapels before stopping to learn more about this impressive natural wonder and posing for a group photo.Then, continue along the Old National Highway back to Missiria, where you’ll swap the 4x4 for your air-conditioned transfer vehicle. Your tour then concludes with a drop-off back at the original start point.
Cretan Villages with Traditional Lunch
If you are interested in learning about life in authentic Crete, we invite you for a ride through some of the most traditional Cretan Villages, which will end with a home-cooked lunch at a traditional Cretan home, which is located at Vatos Village. There’s something about experiencing village life in another country that gives the traveler a feeling of deep authenticity. Village life is a fascinating thing. It’s slow. It’s authentic. It’s traditional. And on this 4 hour tour through the countryside of Crete, you can get a deep sense of what the life is like on this Greek island. After your hotel pickup, prepare to get an impressive peek at a way of life many outsiders don’t get the chance to see. Depending on your pickup location, on your way to our destination, you will experience the picturesque Cretan province, and will arrive at Vatos at approx. 10:00am. You will experience the art of making fresh bread, visit the local church, its beautiful yard, the school, the fountain where the locals used to wash their clothes, Sofia's distilleries, and our Cretan Spiti, where you will see how a traditional house in Crete is like. After Vatos, we visit Spili, where you will have free time to enjoy the local coffee and some souvenir shopping. Next stop is Lambini, for a visit at the local church and a stop at the village kafeneio (coffee house) for a taste of raki. When the Village tour comes to an end, we will arrive back at Vatos Village and Vangelios house where its owner will invite you into its premises. Vangelio was born and raised in a Cretan Village, and will wholeheartedly invite you into her traditional Cretan home and create a unique atmosphere that will turn this visit into a highlight of your trip. You will first taste a fresh baked bread from a traditional oven. She will teach you about Cretan culture and history, share stories about her family’s life and make you feel just as if you are visiting close relatives or friends. She will share stories about Cretan true lifestyle and chat with you while you will taste and enjoy some Cretan meze snacks like dakos with feta cheese and tomato, apaki (sun dried pork tanderloin), wine and Cretan raki. All the dishes are made of genuine pure Cretan products such as olive oil, vegetables, cheese, meat, wine…and of course all the ingredients are fresh and local. Enjoy the experience of meeting new people and honoring us by becoming a part of our family.