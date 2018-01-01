Cretan Villages with Traditional Lunch

If you are interested in learning about life in authentic Crete, we invite you for a ride through some of the most traditional Cretan Villages, which will end with a home-cooked lunch at a traditional Cretan home, which is located at Vatos Village. There’s something about experiencing village life in another country that gives the traveler a feeling of deep authenticity. Village life is a fascinating thing. It’s slow. It’s authentic. It’s traditional. And on this 4 hour tour through the countryside of Crete, you can get a deep sense of what the life is like on this Greek island. After your hotel pickup, prepare to get an impressive peek at a way of life many outsiders don’t get the chance to see. Depending on your pickup location, on your way to our destination, you will experience the picturesque Cretan province, and will arrive at Vatos at approx. 10:00am. You will experience the art of making fresh bread, visit the local church, its beautiful yard, the school, the fountain where the locals used to wash their clothes, Sofia's distilleries, and our Cretan Spiti, where you will see how a traditional house in Crete is like. After Vatos, we visit Spili, where you will have free time to enjoy the local coffee and some souvenir shopping. Next stop is Lambini, for a visit at the local church and a stop at the village kafeneio (coffee house) for a taste of raki. When the Village tour comes to an end, we will arrive back at Vatos Village and Vangelios house where its owner will invite you into its premises. Vangelio was born and raised in a Cretan Village, and will wholeheartedly invite you into her traditional Cretan home and create a unique atmosphere that will turn this visit into a highlight of your trip. You will first taste a fresh baked bread from a traditional oven. She will teach you about Cretan culture and history, share stories about her family’s life and make you feel just as if you are visiting close relatives or friends. She will share stories about Cretan true lifestyle and chat with you while you will taste and enjoy some Cretan meze snacks like dakos with feta cheese and tomato, apaki (sun dried pork tanderloin), wine and Cretan raki. All the dishes are made of genuine pure Cretan products such as olive oil, vegetables, cheese, meat, wine…and of course all the ingredients are fresh and local. Enjoy the experience of meeting new people and honoring us by becoming a part of our family.