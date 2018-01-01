Welcome to Nisyros
Thanks to its lack of beaches, Nisyros is very much off the tourist radar – apart from the day trippers from nearby Kos who come to witness the magnificent volcano. Yet for those seeking an island of natural beauty, goats wandering meadows stippled with beehives, soaring mountain views and wildlflowers, intimate Nisyros is just the ticket.
The main settlement, Mandraki, is a sleepy little fishing village garlanded with chic cafes, while hilltop villages Nikea and Emborios are stunning. Hike, wine-taste, immerse yourself in agrotourism... Those who chance a visit often return, again and again.