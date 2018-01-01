Welcome to Mohlos

At the end of a narrow road winding past massive quarries, tranquil Mohlos is an off-the-radar gem along Crete’s northern shore. In this authentic fishing village time moves as gently as the waves lapping onto the pebble-and-grey-sand beach.There’s little to do but relax and soak in the peacefulness. Mohlos was once a thriving Early Minoan community, traces of which still exist on the small island that is now 200m offshore. If you want to visit, ask around in the village for someone to take you there in a boat. Swimmers should be wary of strong currents.