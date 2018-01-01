Welcome to Konitsa

Along the trails that flow from Konitsa (ko-nit-sah), only the crunch of hiking boots interrupts birdsong and rushing water. This sprawling village is carved into a hillside 60km north of Ioannina. It's where trekkers return to share tales of bird sightings and gorge views over a chilled Mythos beer. Greek hunters also use Konitsa as a sort of cowboy depot.

Read More

Beyond Konitsa, the road arcs northeast to Kastoria. While still passable, this road can be tricky to navigate, especially at night.

Read Less

Top experiences in Konitsa

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for