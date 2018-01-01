Welcome to Konitsa
Along the trails that flow from Konitsa (ko-nit-sah), only the crunch of hiking boots interrupts birdsong and rushing water. This sprawling village is carved into a hillside 60km north of Ioannina. It's where trekkers return to share tales of bird sightings and gorge views over a chilled Mythos beer. Greek hunters also use Konitsa as a sort of cowboy depot.
Beyond Konitsa, the road arcs northeast to Kastoria. While still passable, this road can be tricky to navigate, especially at night.
