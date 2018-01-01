Welcome to Komotini

The draw for a curious visitor in Komotini is the town's multicultural character and the vibrant Turkish and Muslim street life. The tall minarets, piles of sugary soutzouk loukoum and the waft of flame-seared kebabs, and shopkeepers who lure passers-by with bright silks and silverware, make Komotini quite distinct from the surrounding towns of Thrace. It's a workaday place, but it has a pleasant and particular ambience.

Read More

The town is spread quite wide, but the central neighbourhood around Yenii Cami (New Mosque) is walkable and the most interesting, with some good places to eat, and plenty of coffee roasters and sellers. It's a lovely place to spend a day or stop for an afternoon.

Read Less

Top experiences in Komotini

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for