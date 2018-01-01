Welcome to Komotini

The draw for a curious visitor in Komotini is the town's multicultural character and the vibrant Turkish and Muslim street life. The tall minarets, piles of sugary soutzouk loukoum and the waft of flame-seared kebabs, and shopkeepers who lure passers-by with bright silks and silverware, make Komotini quite distinct from the surrounding towns of Thrace. It's a workaday place, but it has a pleasant and particular ambience.

