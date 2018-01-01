Welcome to Komotini
The draw for a curious visitor in Komotini is the town's multicultural character and the vibrant Turkish and Muslim street life. The tall minarets, piles of sugary soutzouk loukoum and the waft of flame-seared kebabs, and shopkeepers who lure passers-by with bright silks and silverware, make Komotini quite distinct from the surrounding towns of Thrace. It's a workaday place, but it has a pleasant and particular ambience.
The town is spread quite wide, but the central neighbourhood around Yenii Cami (New Mosque) is walkable and the most interesting, with some good places to eat, and plenty of coffee roasters and sellers. It's a lovely place to spend a day or stop for an afternoon.
Top experiences in Komotini
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.