Welcome to Katapola
Katapola sprawls round the curving, yacht-filled shoreline of a picturesque bay in the most verdant part of the island. It's a bustling port town and there is a lot of activity around the ferry quay.
The remains of the ancient city of Minoa lie above the port and can be reached by footpath or a steep, concrete road, although there is no information. Amorgos has also yielded many Cycladic finds: the largest figurine in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens was found in the vicinity of Katapola.
